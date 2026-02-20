Saquon Barkley Responds to AJ Brown-Patriots Noise

Philadelphia Eagles superstar AJ Brown has been the subject of some pretty loud trade rumors since the season ended, but there isn't much to worry about at the moment.

Brown spoke highly of Philadelphia during Super Bowl Week and Derrick Gunn joined Andrew Salciunas and John Kincade on"Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and made it clear the Eagles want to keep Brown.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Some were a bit nervous on social media as clips popped up with Brown sitting with New England Patriots legends Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski for a podcast, though. Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was asked about Brown's well-known Patriots fandom afterward.

The Eagles are going to be just fine

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"I will say this, I do not want to speak for AJ Brown," Barkley said. "I love him as a teammate and a brother but he is a huge Patriots fan. He's one of those guys. Growing up, I was a Jets fan. My dad has a Jets tattoo. I was able to kind of move on now when I got to the NFL. He's always been a big Patriots fan. I think this year before Dallas, Tom Brady, he was throwing him the ball. So, for him, he was like a kid in the candy store. But that wink is just all fun and games but I will tell. I will give the inside scoop. AJ Brown is a big Patriots fan."

Barkley was then asked if Eagles fans should be worried about anything around the Patriots and Brown.

"No, I don't think so."

At this time, there's really nothing to worry about. Now, things could always change. But Howie Roseman was pretty clear after the season that he didn't want to trade Brown.

"We talked about this I think at the trade deadline last time I talked," Roseman said. "It is hard to find great players in the NFL and AJ is a great player. I think from my perspective that’s what we’re going out and looking for, when we go here out in free agency, in the draft, is trying to find great players who love football and he’s that guy. So that would be my answer."

More NFL: Eagles $30 Million CB Could Be on Chopping Block