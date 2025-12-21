Eagles React To Winning Second Straight NFC East Title

They wore their championship hats and shirts in the aftermath of their 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders. Different style, of course, because last year’s model was out of date the minute they walked off the field with their second straight NFC East title to become the first team in the division to repeat as champions since they won four straight from 2001-04 with Andy Reid as the coach.

Who knows, maybe this team can match that streak. They’re good. Very good, though it’s been a struggle this season. The schedule wasn’t kind at all, but they found a way to dig deep and get it done despite losing streaks of three and two games.

“You have to enjoy the small wins,” left tackle Jordan Mailata told reporters in Landover. Md. “You have to enjoy a season that’s felt like we haven’t been playing to the standard. You have to enjoy. You got to. You gotta be where your feet are at, and you can’t compare.

“You have to try to not compare the season from last year. Truly be where your feet are at. You can celebrate this even with the resume we have in the locker room. At the same time there’s a game next week we have to prepare for, so give yourself 24 hours. For me, I’ll give it a couple hours.”

Running back Saquon Barkley sort of echoed Mailata’s take.

Saquon Barkley Enjoying The Moment

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“You gotta be present in the moment and enjoy it,” he said after running for 132 yards and a touchdown in the win. “Back-to-back NFC East champions, something that hasn’t been done in 20 years. It’s a big deal. But it’s kind of like, you enjoy it now, take a day off, then right back to work.

“That’s the mindset we gotta have. It’s important, come in here, a grimy environment, and obviously their season is not going the way they’d like, but beat a tough team with great players over there. We’re trending in the way we want to.”

The Eagles are 10-5 with two games to play, games that may not mean much with it looking likely they will be the No. 3 seed when the playoffs begin early in the new year.

Say what you want about the NFC East not being that strong but there is a reason there hasn’t been a repeat champ in 21 years, and that is because the four teams that play in it are fiercely competitive against each other.

Despite winning it, the Eagles have split with the Giants and Cowboys and have won game left against the Commanders. They could end up 3-3 in the division, but champions, nonetheless.

“These times, they are rare times, so something that we need to soak in, and we relish in this moment right now and take it a day at a time as we always have,” said quarterback Jalen Hurts, who completed 22-of-30 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns. “But we have to keep the main thing the main thing. That’s what we’ve done. For five years, it’s been my approach since I’ve been an Eagle.”

More NFL: Nick Sirianni Deserves More Credit Than He Gets For Eagles' New Norm