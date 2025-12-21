Nick Sirianni Deserves More Credit Than He Gets For Eagles' New Norm

Doug Pederson said it after the Eagles beat the dynasty that was the New England Patriots in the 2018 Super Bowl.

“This is our new norm,” said the coach who helped bring the first Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia. He was right. The Eagles have been to a pair of them since and added another Lombardi last year.

Pederson wasn’t around to see it, though, getting canned following a 4-11-1 season in 2020. The ensuing job search was nearly settled. It looked like it would be Josh McDaniels until owner Jeffrey Lurie said, wait a minute, let’s keep the job search open.

Enter Nick Sirianni. Eyebrows were raised five years ago when they hired a nondescript 39-year-old, Colts offensive coordinator to lead the organization. There were a lot of people saying, “Who?”

Nobody is saying that now, not after leading the Eagles to another trip to the playoffs. He’s done that all five years he’s been here, tying a franchise record set by Andy Reid from 2000-04.

Nick Sirianni's Is All About Winning

Somehow, many in the national media don’t want to give him any credit at all. Those dopes willingly overlook what he’s done in just five years. They’re willfully blind. They have to be. How else to explain their disrespect?

Sirianni is just one of three coaches in the Super Bowl era to make the playoffs five times and win three division titles in their first five seasons, according to Elias Sports. The others are Bill Cowher and Chuck Knox. The Eagles coach, however, is the only one of those three to win a Super Bowl.

Here’s more for the blind that maybe somebody can read to them:

-58 regular-season wins, which pouts him second on the franchise’s all-time list for most wins by a coach.

-29 road wins and the .683 winning percentage heading into Saturday’s game is the best since he took over.

-6 playoff wins.

-4 straight season with 10-plus wins.

-3 three NFC East titles.

-2 Super Bowl trips.

-1 Super Bowl title.

Already, his coaching tree has grown. There are three who were on his staff that have become head coaches – Shane Steichen (Colts), Jonathan Gannon (Cardinals), and Kellen Moore (Saints).

Sirianni talks about things like connection and culture, and people use them as a punch line, but it’s a real thing. The Eagles lost three in a row this year. Unlike 2023, when a losing streak doomed them, Sirianni learned and kept this team focused and on track.

It’s not easy to repeat as a Super Bowl champ. It only looks like it because the Chiefs and Patriots have done it in the past decade or so. It’s not easy at all to do, but Sirianni has found a way to make it possible.

This is the Eagles' new norm.

