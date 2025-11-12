Eagles' Recently Acquired CB Stepping Away From Football
PHILADELPHIA - Recently acquired cornerback Jaire Alexander has informed the Eagles that he has decided to step away from football for the time being, according to a league source.
Alexander, 28, had just been acquired from Baltimore on Nov. 1, along with a 2027 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.
The two-time All-Pro selection went through a fell week of practice before Monday's 10-7 win at Green Bay. However, Alexander was ruled out on Saturday and did not travel to Green Bay where he played his first seven seasons as the Packers 2018 first-round pick out of Louisville.
Alexander told the organization on Tuesday that he decided to step away from football to try get himself right from both a physical and mental standpoint before deciding on his long-term future.
Short Stint
He had expressed excitement last week after arriving and claimed he was healthier than he had been since his knee surgery.
"I feel really good," Alexander said, even expressing that he had "no doubts" that he could return to being the kind of player he once was.
"I’m gonna bring leadership, I’m gonna bring some energy, I’m gonna bring some swag, some confidence and hopefully we can all feed off one another, feed off that and take this thing to the next level," Alexander said.
During his prime, Alexander was one of the best cover corners in the game but has been having difficulty this season with a troublesome knee that limited his playing time in Baltimore.
The Eagles' hope was to get Alexander on a positive rehabilitation plan that would have given the veteran a path to playing time later in the season. In theory, Alexander could step away for a short period and return to the Eagles and accomplish a similar playing trajectory while working his way back on his own but that part of the equation remains to to be seen and certainly can't be counted on by Philadelphia.
Philadelphia's CB2 spot opposite Quinyon Mitchell in nickel lookd has jockeyed back and forth between Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo with Jackson getting the most recent start against the Packers and playing well.
Philadelphia also will likely activate Jakorian Bennett off of injured reserve tomorrow. An August trade pickup from Las Vegas, Bennett has missed the last six games with a pec injury.
Defensive coordinator uses second-year star Cooper DeJean outside in base defense looks before kicking him inside to the nickel with Jackson or Ringo then rotating in.
Other depth at CB included another recent trade pickup, Michael Carter II and rookie Mac McWilliams. Carter was brought in to handle an Avonte Maddox-like role of backup slot and safety while McWilliams has gotten practice work both outside and inside although his long-term future is likely as a slot player.