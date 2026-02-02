Eagles Reportedly Met With 10-Sack Pass Rusher

The Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush was under a microscope for much of the 2025 season.

Philadelphia lost Milton Williams and Josh Sweat in free agency last offseason and Brandon Graham to retirement. The Eagles turned to options like Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari and then eventually landed Za'Darius Smith. Early on in the campaign, the pass rush struggled and then Smith retired. Fortunately, the Eagles were about to get Graham out of retirement and then the team acquired Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins.

From there on, the Eagles' pass rush was in a very good place and the defense thrived overall. But the pass rush is a question again. Phillips is a pending free agent along with linebacker Nakobe Dean, among others. Plus, Graham isn't guaranteed to return in 2026.

The Eagles need to add pass rushers

Dec 6, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) celebrates during the game between the Red Raiders and the Cougars at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If the Eagles can lock in Phillips on a new deal, that would go a long way in solving the pass rush for the 2026 season and on. The 2026 National Football League Draft will be another avenue the team could use to bring pass rushers to town. On Monday, Anthony DiBona of ThePhillySpecialShow.com reported that one player the Eagles met with at the Senior Bowl was Texas Tech edge rusher Romello Height.

"Eagles met with Texas Tech EDGE Romello Height at the Senior Bowl, per source," DiBona wrote. "Height enjoyed a breakout season in 2025, as he recorded 11.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Height’s explosiveness and versatile pass rush skillset will be intriguing to NFL teams."

Height had 10 sacks in 2025 across 14 games for Texas Tech. In January, ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. ranked Height as the No. 8 outside linebacker in the 2026 National Football League Draft. College Football HQ on SI's Thomas Martinez projected Height as a fourth-round pick.

That would be the exact type of dart throw Howie Roseman and Co. should be taking. Landing a 10-sack edge rusher with upside in the middle rounds could go a long way.

