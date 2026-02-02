Eagles’ 2026 First-Round Pick Has Early Favorite

The Philadelphia Eagles' biggest non-A.J. Brown question for the offense centers around the tight end position.

For the Eagles, tight end has been a position of consistency for the franchise in recent memory. Zach Ertz was with the franchise from 2013 through the 2021 season when he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Dallas Goedert joined the team ahead of the 2018 season after being selected in the second round of the 2018 National Football League Draft. The duo overlapped for a few years and then Goedert fully took over as the No. 1 tight end after Ertz was traded.

He's been in that role ever since and has thrived, but now the Eagles don't have a clear answer. Unlike when the Eagles had Ertz and Goedert together, there isn't a long-term heir on the roster already. What makes things more difficult is the fact that Goedert is a pending free agent right now as well. So, no matter what, the Eagles have to address the position in some way this offseason. Whether that means re-signing Goedert or acquiring another veteran, drafting a guy or some combination of both.

The Eagles need to address the TE group

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL Draft expert Matt Miller shared a two-round mock draft on Monday and predicted that the Eagles will use the No. 23 pick in the first round to select Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

"No. 23. Philadelphia Eagles," Miller wrote. "Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon. The Eagles have a tough call at tight end, with Dallas Goedert recently turning 31 and about to hit the void years of his contract. Even if the Eagles decide to restructure Goedert's deal and keep him for 2026, they're known for drafting for future need.

"Sadiq is a sudden and productive F-tight end prospect but lacks elite size at 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds. His run-after-catch skills are elite, and he's a proven red zone menace, but his drop issues (six in 2025) will be heavily considered. Sadiq is the best tight end in the class and would be an ideal middle-of-the-field playmaker for Jalen Hurts."

This is far from the first time Sadiq has been linked to the Eagles. Oregon Ducks on SI's Caden Handwork, Pro Football Focus, USA Today, and many other outlets have already made the case for the young tight end and Philadelphia.

Sadiq arguably is the top tight end in the 2026 NFL Draft class. He's coming off a season with 51 catches, 560 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games played.

If the Eagles don't think Goedert is going to come back, using a first-round pick on the top prospect would be a good way to go. If Goedert inks a deal before the draft, it could make sense to look to the second round instead and use the first-round pick elsewhere.

All in all, the position needs to be addressed this offseason. Sadiq would be the top overall draft candidate.

