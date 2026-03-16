Eagles' Riq Woolen Has A Believer In Fomer All-Pro Cornerback

One of the best cornerback duos in the NFL? Richard Sherman thinks the Eagles could have it after signing Riq Woolen to pair with All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell.

“In Vic Fangio's system, he's going to thrive,” said Sherman. “Opposite of Quinyon Mitchell, they're going to be one of the most dynamic pair of corners. I think this is a move that works.”

Sherman’s assessment, which he made public during a recent episode of the Richard Sherman podcast, cannot be taken lightly, given his resume. He was a fifth-round draft pick in 2011, was named All-Pro first team three times, All-Pro second team twice, and was selected for five Pro Bowls. He led the league in interceptions in 2013, made 37 picks in his 11-year career, and was a member of the NFL’s all-decade team of the 2010s.

The Eagles and even Woolen took a chance on each other to rebuild an image that took some hits in Seattle after a sensational rookie season. The two parties agreed on a one-year, prove-it kind of deal that guarantees him $12 million and can be worth up to $15M. The salary-cap charge, however, is just $3.4M in 2026.

“I'm sure he would have loved a longer term, more security,” said Sherman. “Nobody really loves playing on a one-year deal, but I think the game is starting to make sense for Riq in a way that this is going to be beneficial to him.”

Riq Woolen Should Fit Well In Vic Fangio's System

Eagles CN Riq Woolen at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on March 12, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Woolen’s take on his one-year deal?

“At the end of day, you still have to play football,” he said when introduced to the Philly media after signing. “It doesn’t matter if it’s one year or four years, you still have to put your shoulder pads on, you’re still gonna have to play for your team, you’re still gonna have to make plays for your team, so honestly I see it as a year to grow, to join this team, to go win a championship, to win games and become a brother.

“If these guys need me, and if I need them they should be there for me. So, I’m just coming here to be a great teammate, a great addition to help this team win games and hopefully go to a championship.”

On paper, Woolen seems to be a solid fit in defensive coordinator Fangio’s scheme. The veteran has size at 6-4, 210 pounds, and plays well in man coverage.

“I feel that’s gonna help a lot because I’m a sticky guy in coverage,” said Woolen. “This team runs a lot of man. They run a lot of everything, but they run a lot of man. I feel like in those situations I can take chances because I have abilities that some people don’t.”