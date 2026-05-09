What Eagles Reworking Zack Baun's Contract Means For Linebacker Going Forward

One year into the massive Zack Baun contract, the Philadelphia Eagles found a way to rework the deal.

Per Over The Cap, the Eagles reworked Baun's three-year, $51 million deal which turns his 2026 season into a real contract year. This facilitates a post-June 1 release at the start of the 2027 or league year, should the Eagles choose to do so.

In Baun's three year contract, $17 million has been fully earned money -- which was in the first year of the three-year deal. Baun has $17 million cash due in 2027 and 2028, but the real contract year softens the blow for salary cap purposes if the Eagles choose to move on.

What's a real contract year?

A contract year in the NFL is like it sounds, the final year in a contract before a player can hit free agency. This case is different with Baun, as the Eagles have essentially given themselves an out in regards to Baun's deal.

The Eagles still will pay Baun $16.75 million in guaranteed salary in 2026, but this will be the final year Baun has a guaranteed salary. Baun has no guaranteed salary in 2027, but has a cap number of $11.849 million. The Eagles also have the right to convert $15.5 million into an option bonus, which would save more cap space.

Since 2026 is a real contract year, the Eagles could save cap space if Baun was a post-June 1 cut in the 2027 offseason. They would save $5.476 million if Baun was designated as a post-June 1 cut in 2027.

Baun can still play past the 2026 season, as 2027 is still the final year of his contract. Baun is owed $17 million, but his cap number is $11.849 million in that 2027 season. This is where the void years come into play for salary cap purposes.

Are the Eagles saving cap space this year with this move?

Simple answer. No.

The Eagles don't save any cap space in 2026 with this reworking of Baun's contract. This is a way to save cap space down the line. If the Eagles did proceed with the post-June 1 release with Baun, that would come in 2028.

The Eagles could always use the post-June 1 release and then give Baun a new contract next year. Baun is coming off a season which he had 123 tackles, 3.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, and two interceptions -- earning his second straight Pro Bowl selection.

There's no reason for the Eagles to move on from Baun at this juncture, but the opportunity to create some extra cap flexibility was utilized.