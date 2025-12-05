Explaining How Darius Slay Update Impacts Chance Of Eagles Reunion

The Darius Slay saga took another twist on Friday.

The Buffalo Bills claimed Slay off waivers, which seemingly ended the dream of a reunion with the Philadelphia Eagles. Then, reports surfaced that he wasn't going to report to the team, which made some wonder if he was angling to get waived again and potentially come to Philadelphia. Well, it doesn't appear as though that will be happening, at least right now.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Slay has been placed on the reserve/did not report list and Buffalo will retain his rights.

"The Bills are placing veteran CB Darius Slay on the reserve/did not report list after he refused to show up in Buffalo upon being claimed, source said. Buffalo will retain his rights," Rapoport wrote.

Don't expect to see a move anytime soon

Oct 16, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts after failing to intercept a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco (16) during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

So, what does this mean for Philadelphia?

It's not ideal. In a perfect world, the Bills would've waived Slay again, subjecting him to the waiver wire process where the Eagles would've had a chance to claim him again. The route the Bills have taken removes him from the active roster, but he's essentially in limbo. The Bills have control. Slay isn't playing and also can't exit. It's also important to note he's considering retiring, so all of this could be a moot point anyway.

But Buffalo has the control. If the Bills wanted, they could waive him. If they want to simply keep him on the reserve/did not report list the rest of the season, they also could.

So, to sum up, it certainly seems like Eagles fans won't get their wish and Slay back this season. Buffalo cut him at any time if it saw fit, but it doesn't need to.

At this point, it's hard to believe any big-name reinforcement is coming. Right now guys like Stephon Gilmore at corner and Justin Simmons at safety are available and have been all season, but no one has signed them. Gilmore would be an intriguing pickup, but again, he's been available all season. The same can be said about Simmons at safety. Slay would've been a fun addition, but he seems to be very unlikely at this point. It was a fun few days when the possibility was there, but it seems to be gone now.

