Eagles' Rookie Starter Could Be Done For The Season

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles rookie safety Drew Mukuba suffered a potentially season-ending fractured ankle late in Sunday’s 24-21 loss to the Cowboys.

Mukuba is expected to undergo surgery and be placed on injured reserve. A determination will be made during surgery on whether or not there is potential for him to return this season.

The best-case scenario would likely a return in the postseason, which would likely mean another deep run for the 8-3 Eagles.

"He'll be out for some time, for a little bit." Eagles coach Nick Sirianni confirmed on his Monday video press conference when asked about Mukuba by Eagles On SI. "I'll never put a timetable on a guy. We'll see how long. He'll miss a little bit of time, but we'll see how long."

Muluba suffered the injury attempting to tackle Cowboys receiver George Pickens during a 24-yard reception that set up Brandon Aubrey’s game-winning field goal with under a minute left in the game.

Mukuba has appeared in all 11 games this season, starting 10 and played in 672 defensive snaps. He had three tackles against the Cowboys bringing his season total to 46, while adding two interceptions, and a half-sack in his rookie campaign as a second-round pick out of Texas.

Veteran Reed Blankenship will likely team with third-year man Sydney Brown on the back end. However, Blankenship, the defensive signal-caller in the secondary, injured his thigh against the Cowboys, and his outlook on a short week for a Black Friday game against the Bears is uncertain.

Opportunity Knocks

Eagles defensive back Michael Carter II | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Also in the mix at the position is Michael Carter II, a player the Eagles believe has slot/safety versatility and who the organization has compared to Avonte Maddox.

Meanwhile, versatile Cooper DeJean played many reps at safety in training camp before reverting to outside cornerback and his normal slot position.

On the practice squad is first-year safety Andre’ Sam, and veteran Marcus Epps is currently on injured reserve and not eligible to be activated until after Friday’s game against the Bears.

"I think we have good options there. (Michael Carter II) being one of them," Sirianni said. "Sydney. Reed's still back there, manning everything back there. And we have confidence in some guys on the practice squad as well. This is why you need your entire roster. It's never just the 53 guys. It's the 70 guys.

"You never know when those guys' opportunity will come. And here we are."

Complicating matters in the short term is that veteran starting CB Adoree’ Jackson is in the concussion protocol on a short week, meaning Vic Fangio could be down three secondary starters (Mukuba, Blankenship, and Jackson) against Chicago’s dynamic offense led by playmaking quarterback Caleb Williams.

In that scenario, the betting favorites to start at safety against the Bears would be Brown and Carter.

