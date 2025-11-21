Eagles Rule Out All-Pro
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles officially ruled out All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson for Sunday's game at Dallas.
The 8-2 Eagles could essentially put the NFC East on ice before Thanksgiving by finishing a season sweep of the 4-5-1 Cowboys.
Historically, Philadelphia doesn't play well without Johnson, a player head coach Nick Sirianni has often called one of the best players in the NFL. The Eagles are 12-23 when Johnson has missed games during his career.
Backup Fred Johnson will start in place of the future Hall of Famer, who is expected to miss at least four to six week with a Lisfranc injury to his foot suffered during a 16-9 win over Detroit last week.
A Big Opportunity
"We've got so much trust in Fred," star running back Saquon Barkley said. "I'm so happy Fred is back here... He's a starter in this league, in my opinion. I'm excited for him to go show that to the Eagles and all 31 other teams. ... I'm excited for him to show everyone what he's about and he gets what he deserves."
Three other offensive linemen were listed as questionable for Sunday's game, including starting center Cam Jurgens, who is progressing through the NFL's concussion protocol.
Jurgens practiced for the second consecutive day on Friday, a positive sign that he could get through the protocol in time to start against the Cowboys. If Jurgens is unable to go, veteran backup Brett Toth would handle the OC duties.
At Thursday's practice, Jurgens did take first-team reps in individual dills, another indication that the 2024 Pro Bowl selection is being counted on for Sunday's game.
The other two players listed as questionable for the Cowboys were rookie offensive linemen Myles Hinton (back) and Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), who remain on injured reserve and are in the midst of their 21-day practice windows.
Both players were full participants in Friday's practice and are ready to go from a physical standpoint but would have to be activated off IR by Saturday at 4:00 ET in order to be in the mix to play in North Texas.
With Lane Johnson out for an extended period, the most logical move would be to place him on IR and activate Hinton, a rookie sixth-round pick out of Michigan who is a natural offensive tackle. Lampkin, a waiver pickup from the Los Angeles Rams, is an interior backup and the Eagles have until Nov. 27 to activate him on IR or leave him on the injured list for the rest of the season.
Recently acquired edge defender Jaelan Phillips started the week limited with a shoulder issue on Wednesday but practiced fully on Thursday and Friday and has no game status, meaning the lengthy playmaker is a full go against the Cowboys and their No. 1 passing offense.