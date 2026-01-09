Eagles Announce Promising Lane Johnson Update

The Philadelphia Eagles will face the San Francisco 49ers and although it is not guaranteed at this point, all of the signs are pointing to the return of offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Philadelphia shared its final Injury Report of the week on Friday afternoon and Johnson was officially listed as questionable for the Wild Card Round showdown.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Eagles could get Lane Johnson back on Sunday

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Johnson was joined by Brett Toth and Azeez Ojulari as the only three guys listed as questionable for the showdown. If you're an Eagles fan nervous about the designation, it absolutely makes sense that he was listed as questionable. Johnson practiced on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, but was listed as a limited participant all three days. It would be more surprising if the team had just listed him as ready to go after that.

Again, the Eagles didn't confirm with their Injury Report that he will return, but practicing three days in a row typically is a good sign. After missing seven games, being listed as questionable is positive in itself.

Earlier in the week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was asked about Johnson's potential return and unsurprisingly had nothing but good things to say about the "difference maker."

"Lane's a big difference maker and I know he is working crazy to get himself back and we will see where that is this week," Sirianni said. "But he's a difference maker. ...He’s one of the best that's ever done it. I think I kind of get too much into scheme with that. But yeah, he allows you to do some different things. But again, (Fred Johnson) done a nice job when he's came in and played for him. We've won a lot of games with Fred in the lineup. But yeah, Lane is just a difference maker and it can affect everything.

"There's a reason he's going to be in the Eagles Hall of Fame, the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He's one of the best ever to do at that position, and he shows that year in out. I've been with him for five years and it feels like he just keeps getting better and better, which is a testament to Lane and how he takes care of his body and how he trains and how he mentally approaches this game of football that he loves. Man, I could go on all day about him."

Johnson hasn't played in a game since Nov. 16 against the Detroit Lions. This weekend very well could be his return.

More NFL: Eagles' Zack Baun Did What No Other Defender Could In 2025