Eagles Rule Out Six Starters For Regular-Season Finale Vs. Commanders

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles ruled out six starters for Sunday’s Week 18 regular-season finale against the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia formally ruled out right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) on offense, while defensive tackle Jalen Carter (hip), edge defender Jaelan Phillips (ankle), linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring), and safety Marcus Epps (concussion) were the early exclusions on Vic Fangio’s side of the football.

That is just the tip of the iceberg for the Eagles, though, who will be sitting the majority of the starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Signal Caller For The Week

Eagles backup quarterback Tanner McKee talks with reporters after an impressive performance in beating the Bengals in the preseason opener. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Third-year player Tanner McKee will make his second-career start at QB for Philadelphia and be backed up by Sam Howell.

The only other Eagles player who is on the injury report is rookie linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who has been dealing with back and shoulder issues.

Campbell was a full participant in practice on Friday and was not given a game designation.

Because of roster limitations, some key Eagles’ players will have to dress and some might even have to play like Campbell but expect the lion’s share of work at LB to be handled by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and rookie Smael Mondon.

Starting left tackle Jordan Mailata indicated that he will dress but likely not play as Philadelphia tries to cobble things together at OT with Fred Johnson, rookie Cameron Williams, and perhaps Matt Pryor, who may also factor inside at guard on Sunday.

Veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham also indicated he will play and could get reps at end and tackle.

Other star players expected to rest for Philadelphia, include running back Saquon Barkley, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, center Cam Jurgens, left guard Landon Dickerson on offense and Reed Blankenship on defense.

Some of the younger defensive stars like Jordan Davis, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean could get some nominal playing time before exiting or just dress in case of emergency.

The Eagles (11-5) host the Commanders (4-12) with three potential first-round playoff opponents as a possibility: the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, or Green Bay Packers.

A Philadelphia win, coupled with a Detroit Lions win over the Chicago Bears, would vault the Eagles to the No. 2 seed and a date with the Packers.

Any other scenario would have The Eagles staying as the third-seed and playing the Rams or the 49ers.

MORE NFL: Eagles' Tanner McKee Is Ready For His Close Up