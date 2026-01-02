Eagles' Tanner McKee Is Ready For His Close Up

PHILADELPHIA - Week 18 is becoming a thing for Eagles’ backup quarterback Tanner McKee.

The Stanford product got an opportunity for his first NFL start late last season when Philadelphia played it cautiously with both Jalen Hurts (concussion) and Kenny Pickett (rib), completing 27 of 41 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-13 win over the New York Giants.

This time around McKee has spent the entire 2025 season as Hurts’ primary backup and mopped up in three games, completing all three of his pass attempts for 33 yards.

With Nick Sirianni deciding to rest many of his key starters against Washington on Sunday in advance of the postseason, McKee is set for his second career start.

This one feels bigger for McKee for two reasons: seeding and perception.

From a team perspective, the Eagles still have something to play for and can move up from the No. 3 seed in the NFC to No. 2 if they can beat the Commanders and the Detroit Lions upset the Chicago Bears.

"I'm definitely excited for that,” McKee said when asked about the seeding potential. “It's obviously fun when something is on the line, but anytime you get out [on the field], it's an opportunity to perform and to play.

“That's what we do, and so if there was nothing on the line or it was the Super Bowl, you're gonna approach the game the same way. It's an opportunity to go out and play the game."

Future Starter?

Eagles QB Tanner McKee works through ball-security drills during a recent OTA practice. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

From a personal perspective, McKee has a real chance to open eyes around the league as a potential future starter in what is a quarterback-deficient league.

“I mean I think any opportunity you get to step out on the field, you want to put your best foot forward,” McKee said. “I'm not necessarily thinking that 'Hey maybe something will happen.’ … Anytime I get an opportunity to step on the field, I wanna go out and perform. That's my job. That's what I do.”

For McKee to accomplish either of those goals or both, he will have to show off how he’s been developing behind the scenes and the value he’s provided in a QB room that also includes veteran Sam Howell.

"Just being a good teammate,” McKee said when asked how he adds value from his backup position. “Knowing the offense inside and out, and if somebody has a question or they don't remember something from a meeting or something that's been on a drawing, as a quarterback, you want to be that guy that anybody can turn to and say 'Hey what do I have on this route' or “What are you guys looking for on this? What's your depth on this drop?'

“So just being able to answer those questions and be on the same page as J [Jalen Hurts]. Just another voice if he's talking to the coach or something like this is what J's planning for you. This is what he's thinking you're gonna do so this is our mindset. So just being on the same page with everybody."

