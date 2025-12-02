Eagles' Run Game Has Groundhog Day Feel To It

PHILADELPHIA – The Los Angles Chargers have a top 15 run defense, but does it even matter anymore where the Eagles’ final five opponents rank in stopping the run, after they couldn’t do it against the Cowboys and Bears in back-to-back weeks, a pair of defenses in the bottom five of the league in defending the run?

The 87 yards they ran for against Chicago was particularly galling considering the Bears were ranked 30th and they were playing with all three starting linebackers out with various injuries.

“We wondered how they would handle (the run game) with all the linebackers out,” said center Cam Jurgens. “They had been playing a lot of nickel and dime. We should be able to run against that. That’s the frustrating part.”

The Eagles’ run game has become a sequel to Groundhog Day, where nothing changes and every day is the same. Coaches are trying to get it fixed, and everybody wants to blame offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, but the offensive line hasn’t been very good, either, and sooner or later offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland will have to come up with some answers as to why his line hasn’t had the same focus or consistency each week.

The irony is Stoutland won the 2025 Paul “Dr. Z” Zimmerman Award from the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) in June. It’s a lifetime achievement award given to an assistant coach in the NFL.

Saquon Barkley Has Been Mostly Invisible

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson (69) and offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) on the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

During the two-game losing streak, Saquon Barkley has just 23 carries for 78 yards. It’s almost like the Eagles have given up trying to run the ball. Say what you want about Kellen Moore’s passing offense last year – which finished ranked 29th in the NFL – his commitment and patience to the run game is what gave him an opportunity to become a head coach in New Orleans.

Barkley rushed for 4.3 yards per carry against the Bears, but he carried the ball just 13 times.

“I can’t get into how many carries I should have,” he said. “I do know that the O-line came out and did a really good job. They’re going to make plays. I feel like we took what they gave us. I feel like sometimes the game dictates that. We just gotta do a better job.”

They’ve been saying the same thing for 13 weeks. At least Bill Murray was able to break the cycle in Groundhog Day at the end. Perhaps, now that the end of the season is in sight, the Eagles will finally do a better job.

