Saquon Barkley Hasn’t Seen Anything Like Eagles’ New System

The 2025 season was tough for the Philadelphia Eagles from an offensive perspective, but it's a new day.

Philadelphia moved on from former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo and has turned the keys to the offense over to former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion. There's a lot to like about Mannion. He was a quarterback himself and played under Sean McVay and Kevin O'Connell and coached under Matt LaFleur. He's bringing a fresh mindset to the offense. That is exciting in itself. Another thing that makes the idea even more exciting is what Saquon Barkley had to say about Mannion while joining "The Insiders" on NFL Network.

"I'm super excited about it," Barkley said. "I'm going on Year 9, which is crazy to say, and I've had a lot of different coaches and head coaches and been a part of a lot of systems. I don't think I really came across a system like this. For me, it's refreshing. You get something new. You get to learn something new.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I got to meet him. We didn't really talk about X's and O's and kind of just kept it introduction and got to meet a lot of the new guys on offense. As a competitor, you love it. You love the challenge of putting yourself in a new system and doing the things that you do really well, and also things that you need to improve on and that they're going to challenge us to do. I feel like if we are able to have that mindset as an offense and buy into that, I think the sky's the limit."

It's easy to get excited about Mannion thinking about the offensive minds he has learned from. When you see comments like these from Barkley, it takes the hype to another level.

Philadelphia arguably has the talent to have the most explosive offense in football. Now, there is a new play caller in town, who hopefully will take the offense back to where it needs to be.

