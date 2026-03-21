Eagles Scouted Kicker Who Drilled Viral 70-Yard Field Goal

The Philadelphia Eagles already have made a decision on veteran kicker Jake Elliott for the 2026 National Football League season.

Philadelphia restructured Elliott's contract and guaranteed $5 million for the 2026 season. The 31-year-old struggled in 2025 as he went 20-of-27 on field goals. In 2024, he went 28-of-36 from field goals. In each of the last two years, he has hit under 80 percent of his field goals after nailing 93.8 percent of his field goals in 2023.

There was speculation during the 2025 season whether the Eagles would move on, but the restructuring of his contract all but guarantees Elliott will be the team's kicker in 2026. While this is the case, one thing that popped up on social media on Saturday — and went viral — was UTSA kicker Jaffer Murphy. Earlier in the week, Murphy had his Pro Day and nailed a 70-yard field goal and spoke to teams, as seen in a clip shared to X by Easton Butler of 247Sports.

UTSA Kicker Jaffer Murphy (@jaffermurphy ) spoke with every team that was at their Pro Day. Murphy also nailed a 70yg Field Goal too. pic.twitter.com/CUQ2zvae7g — Easton Butler (@Easton__Butler) March 19, 2026

The steam didn't pick up until Saturday, though. NFL analyst Arye Pulli shared on X that Murphy didn't just nail a 70-yard field goal, but also ran a 4.47 40-yard dash and went 12-of-13 on field goals in front of interested teams, including the Eagles.

The Eagles reportedly saw the viral kicker

Oct 19, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A general view of the Philadelphia Eagles helmet before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"What happened at UTSA's Pro Day on Wednesday was insane, and I don't see anyone talking about it: Kicker (!!) Jaffer Murphy was clocked as low as 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and made a 70-yard FG. He also made 12 of his 13 attempts," Pulli wrote. "Murphy spoke with over a dozen teams, I'm told. ... Among the teams in attendance, per source: the Philadelphia Eagles."

What happened at UTSA's Pro Day on Wednesday was insane, and I don't see anyone talking about it:



Kicker (!!) Jaffer Murphy was clocked as low as 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and made a 70-yard FG. He also made 12 of his 13 attempts.



Murphy spoke with over a dozen teams, I'm told. pic.twitter.com/NH8OsnE07f — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 21, 2026

This is the post that really went viral. As of writing, the post from Pulli had over 1.2 million views on X. The most important thing from the Eagles' perspective is the fact that they reportedly were in attendance and spoke to the young kicker.

He would be an intriguing project. He actually didn't attempt a field goal in 2025 for UTSA, but clearly he has a powerful leg. Instead, he was a kickoff specialist for UTSA. He recorded 54 touchbacks on 84 kickoffs, per his official bio on UTSA's website.

The Eagles don't need someone to come in and take over the kicker spot after restructuring Elliott's deal. But, if they could sign Murphy eventually as an undrafted free agent or take him late in the draft and roll with him on the practice squad behind Elliott, he'd be worth a dice roll. It's not every day that someone nails a 70-yard field goal. If it was easy, he wouldn't be going viral.