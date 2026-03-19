Reworked Deal Signals Jake Elliott Is Locked In As Eagles' Kicker

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles have reworked the contract of Jake Elliott, signaling that the veteran placekicker will keep his job for the 2026 season.

According to OverTheCap.com, Elliott accepted a $1 million pay cut, reducing his 2026 cash outlay from $6 million to $5 million. In exchange, the Eagles guaranteed the entire $5 million, locking in Elliott as the kicker this season following a disappointing 2025 campaign.

The adjustment didn't significantly alter Elliott's overall impact on the salary cap, but Philadelphia saved just over $240,000.

Before the rework, Elliott’s cap hit was scheduled to be $4.893 million; it now stands at $4.653 million.

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There was no change to the length of Elliott’s deal—he remains under contract through the 2028 season.

Locked In?

Jake Elliott practices his field goals during the Eagles' training camp. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Elliott, 31, struggled in 2025, connecting on just 20 of 27 field goals (74.1%). He went 4 for 8 from 50-plus yards.

After succeeding on 15 of 17 long-distance attempts from 2021 through 2023, Elliott has made only 5 of 15 from 50 or more over the last two seasons—during a period when league-wide long-range accuracy has improved dramatically.

His 33% success rate from 50-plus over the past two seasons ranks as the worst in the NFL during that span.

Publicly, the organization—from head coach Nick Sirianni to special teams coordinator Michael Clay and GM Howie Roseman—has frequently pointed to Elliott’s career accomplishments and postseason success.

Elliott's 1,007 career points are the second most in franchise history and he's been the kick for both of the organization's Super Bowl championships. The Memphis product was a second-team All-Pro in 2023 and set a Super Bowl record with 16 points against Kansas City in February of 2025, passing Don Chandler's 57-year record in 1968.

Clay has also noted the challenges of kicking outdoors in the Northeast, where weather can shift unpredictably.

Those explanations have a limited shelf life, however. Elliott will need a strong bounce-back season in 2026 to quiet critics and justify the team's continued commitment.