Eagles Should Roll Dice All-Pro Looking for NFL Comeback Now

At this point last year, there was plenty of chatter about the Philadelphia Eagles needing more depth in the safety room.

Philadelphia moved on from CJ Gardner-Johnson and needed an option to pair with Reed Blankenship. Speculation picked up — and was very loud — around the idea of reuniting defensive coordinator Vic Fangio with four-time All-Pro Justin Simmons. He specifically said last year that he wanted to come to Philadelphia.

"There’s a lot of good things about Philly," Simmons said on the "Talkin’ Ball" podcast. "Their offense is clearly one of the most talented in the league, that offensive line is unbelievable. But what the defense did this past season to go win that Super Bowl is crazy. You can tell the leadership there, top down, is by far one of the best in the league. To have an opportunity to go play in Philly, especially reuniting with Vic and (Christian Parker), is high on the list."

The Eagles should sign Justin Simmons

Nov 17, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) warms up before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

But the Eagles didn't bring him to town. The Eagles drafted Andrew Mukuba in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft and he quickly became a key contributor on the defense. Fast forward a year and the Eagles are in a somewhat similar spot. Blankenship is gone and the Eagles traded Sydney Brown away, although they did re-sign Marcus Epps. The Eagles could use another safety depth option. Simmons arguably should be considered. The two-time Pro Bowler didn't play in 2025. But he acknowledged that he wants to play in 2026 for a contender on "The Weekly Cut."

“I’m still a free agent, looking to play for a contender, and we’ll see where that ends up,” Simmons said.

The Eagles arguably should give him a call. This is a guy who had success playing in Fangio's defense and even if he is more of a depth option at this point in his career, he's someone who is a nine-year NFL veteran and who has expressed interest in coming to Philadelphia in the past. The Eagles have Mukuba, Epps and will be giving Michael Carter II a look at safety this offseason. Philadelphia doesn't need to go out and make a massive splash, but bringing in someone like Simmons to at least provide depth could go a long way.

Plus, after not playing in 2025, he certainly wouldn't cost a lot at all. The best football of Simmons' career came as a member of the Denver Broncos when Fangio was over there. From 2019 through 2021, Fangio was over in Denver and Simmons was an All-Pro twice and a Pro Bowler once. At this point, why not offer a deal? The Eagles need depth and he clearly wants to play in 2026 for a contender. Philadelphia fits that description.