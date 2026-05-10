Three Eagles' Breakout Player Candidates

PHILADELPHIA — On a team that is deep and proven in most areas, opportunities for young, unproven players to break through with the Eagles are limited. Still, a few intriguing candidates are worth watching closely through the spring and summer.

When identifying potential breakout players, the first step is finding real opportunity. It’s no surprise, then, that the three names below project as potential contributors at safety, along the interior offensive line, and at wide receiver — a position where Philadelphia is expected to enter a post-A.J. Brown era after June 1.

DB Brandon Johnson

An undrafted free agent out of Oregon last year, Johnson is a forgotten name who was quietly gaining traction with the coaching staff by the end of the season.

The slot/safety versatility Johnson brings fits perfectly with Vic Fangio’s defense. Behind the scened, he ultimately earned the coach's trust with slot work than rookie draft pick Mac McWilliams (despite McWilliams’ pedigree securing him a roster spot), and when the Eagles needed a starter at safety for Week 18, they turned to Johnson over more established options.

A high-IQ, athletic player who began his college career at Duke before transferring to Oregon, Johnson looked comfortable in his first NFL start against the Washington Commanders before suffering an ankle injury after 23 snaps.

At 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, he’s undersized for safety, but his versatility, football intelligence, and 4.4 speed should keep him in the mix for at least a valuable dual-role backup spot.

With the starting job opposite Drew Mukuba currently viewed as a placeholder for Marcus Epps, or Michael Carter or an outside addition, Johnson deserves consideration alongside seventh-round rookie Cole Wisniewski in the competition.

OL Myles Hinton

Eagles OT Myles Hinton at the team's rookie camp. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

This is admittedly a projection, but the loss of versatile veteran Brett Toth in free agency could prove more significant than many realize for the Eagles. Toth had shown he could reliably play both center and guard last season.

Philadelphia currently lacks a true swing interior backup who can handle both positions on game days. The plan appears to involve swing tackle work from Fred Johnson or rookie third-round pick Markell Bell, with someone like Drew Kendall handling center duties and another body filling in at guard.

There are options on the roster, but most are specialized: Kendall and Jake Majors are center-focused, Micah Morris is a sixth-round rookie guard, with Willie Lampkin being the one player with center/guard versatility in his skill set but Lampkin is an undersized abnormality at 5-foot-11 and 285 pounds.

Among the second-year tackles, Hinton projects best as an interior mover compared to players like Cameron Williams and Hollin Pierce.

WR Darius Cooper

In a Shanahan-style offense, you need wide receivers who can block — and block effectively.

Johnny Wilson is the most obvious candidate in that role, but he’s coming off a serious leg injury and has yet to show consistent playmaking ability. Cooper, a big-play threat at Tarleton State in college, showed a willingness to block as a rookie and could carve out a more defined role as a well-rounded option who doesn’t tip tendencies as clearly as some of his teammates.