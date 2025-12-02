Eagles Star Shuts Down Fears On Another 2023 Collapse

The last couple of weeks have been tough for the Philadelphia Eagles. Unsurprisingly, that has led some to jump to a worst-case scenario and compare the team to the 2023 team that collapsed down the stretch.

Philadelphia started the season 10-1, but finished it 11-6. The Eagles went 1-5 over the final six weeks of the regular season and then were knocked out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Eagles star doesn't think this team is like the 2023 team

Nov 10, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (68) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The Eagles are 8-4 now after dropping two straight games and it feels like the sky is falling, but All-Pro Jordan Mailata shut the idea down while joining 94WIP Sports Radio.

"Man, I'll tell you right now, this is nowhere near close to 2023," Mailata said. "Let's put that in the air. Let's nip that in the bud right there. At least as a player in the locker room that was a part of the 2023 team and part of this team, it's nowhere near. Nowhere near. I'm telling you now, the way we go about the practice, the detail. Although we're not winning games, I shouldn't even say that, we've won eight games. I shouldn't even say that.

"I think the way we attack every day with attention to detail. Some would say, I would probably say the detail right now is our in-game execution. That is lacking. We can go back to practice and that will probably be a big emphasis putting ourselves in situations where they keep hurting us in games. That's all you can do. I feel like that wasn't there in 2023. It's there this year. The coaching, the coaching technique, it's there this year. It wasn't there in '23...As a player, this is completely different from 2023. I don't even want to go there."

If you're an Eagles fan, it's easy to look at all of the drama of the season and get nervous, but Mailata's comments are positive. He's in the locker room and on the field each week, not just some analyst talking about the team. He's living it. If he's seeing a difference between the two teams, that should be enough for Philadelphia fans.

