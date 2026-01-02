Eagles Starter Marcus Epps Diagnosed With Concussion

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday without a chunk of their starters in place.

The idea of resting starters was brought up quickly after the team's Week 17 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles made the move last year and it worked out. Earlier in the week, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni made it known that the team would be doing so again this season, even though the team's seeding isn't as cut-and-dry as it was last year.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

This already looks like the right move. The Eagles have one more game that could change the team's seeding, but that's contingent on whether the Chicago Bears lose. So, they don't even have full control. What they do have control over, though, is resting up and getting healthy for the playoffs afterward. That's much more important than seeding. The Eagles have already been bitten by the injury bug plenty this season and that happened again on Thursday. Starting safety Marcus Epps reported concussion symptoms after practice on Thursday and then was diagnosed with a concussion, per the team.

The Eagles aren't fully healthy right now

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun (53) celebrates with cornerback Adoree' Jackson (8) and safety Marcus Epps (39) after an interception during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Update: Following today’s practice, S Marcus Epps reported symptoms to the team’s medical staff. After being evaluated, it was determined he has a concussion," the team announced.

UPDATE: Following today’s practice, S Marcus Epps reported symptoms to the team’s medical staff. After being evaluated, it was determined he has a concussion. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 1, 2026

Epps has played in 12 games this season for the Eagles and has started the last four after being activated off the Injured Reserve. He has played well and the Eagles have needed him with Andrew Mukuba getting hurt. Over the last four games, he has 15 tackles, including one for a loss, and has played 235 snaps on defense (95.5 percent). He hasn't allowed a touchdown in coverage this season and surely will have a big role when the playoffs get here.

Fortunately, the symptoms were reported early but this shows why it's good that the Eagles will be resting starters in Week 18. The Eagles will need Epps -- and the other starters -- in the playoffs if they want to make a run. There's still one game to be played, but all that matters is getting through as healthy as possible.

More NFL: Eagles Reveal Starting Quarterback For Week 18 Commanders Game