Eagles Reveal Starting Quarterback For Week 18 Commanders Game

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Washington Commanders on Sunday and it's now been confirmed who will be under center for the team.

Philadelphia will be resting at least some of its starters in Week 18, including Jalen Hurts. When the news was announced, it was assumed that Tanner McKee would get the nod under center. McKee has been the No. 2 all season behind Hurts with Sam Howell as the team's No. 3 quarterback.

On Thursday, the assumption was proved correct. Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer shared on X that McKee will be the starting quarterback on Sunday.

#Eagles No. 2 QB Tanner McKee will start Sunday vs. the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/nOsvHIRsn9 — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) January 1, 2026

This is somewhat familiar territory for the third-year signal-caller. Last season, McKee started the Eagles' season finale against the Commanders and looked legit. McKee went 27-of-41 passing for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

The Eagles will roll with McKee

Sep 28, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The 25-year-old has popped up in three games this season and has gone 3-for-3 on passes for 33 yards. Now, he'll have an opportunity to show what he can do against a subpar Commanders defense. Washington's defense has allowed the second-most yards per game at 388.8 yards per game. The Commanders have allowed the fifth-most passing yards per game at 243.4 yards per game. Washington has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game at 145.7 yards per game. All in all, the Commanders' defense isn't great and McKee should have a golden opportunity to show what he can do.

There are stakes for the contest as well. If the Eagles win and the Chicago Bears lose against the Detroit Lions, the Eagles would get the No. 2 seed in the conference and face off against the No. 7 seed in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. That will be the Green Bay Packers who are 9-6-1 on the season.

If the Bears beat the Lions or the Eagles lose, they will land the No. 3 seed in the conference and face the No. 6 seed in the first round of the playoffs. It's going to be a big weekend for the young signal-caller.

