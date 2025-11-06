Eagles Still Without Starting Center After Returning From Bye
PHILADELPHIA – Even a week off didn’t seem to help Eagles center Cam Jurgens, who wasn’t at practice on Thursday as the Eagles returned to practice after their bye week to prepare for Monday night’s game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
Jurgens didn’t play in the Eagles’ final game before the bye, a 38-20 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 26, due to a knee injury. Brett Toth started in his place and would likely do so again if Jurgens cannot get healthy.
The Eagles also opened the 21-day practice window for offensive guard/center Willie Lampkin, who could be in line to be Toth’s backup if he is added to the roster in time for Monday night’s game. Lampkin could also serve as a fullback in certain packages.
The Eagles have one open roster spot after cutting Patrick Johnson, who they added to the practice squad 24 hours later. There are at least two players who figure to be added before playing the Packers – Nolan Smith and Jakorian Bennett.
The Eagles added depth at both those players’ positions during the trade deadline so maybe the urgency to add them isn’t as great as it was before general manager Howie Roseman traded for cornerbacks Jaie Alexander from the Ravens and Michael Carter from the Jets and edge rusher/outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins.
Phillips will have a role in Green Bay. The Eagles will likely have five edge rushers active in the game in addition to Phillips – Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche, Brandon Graham, and probably Smith.
Two Eagles Star Players Practice
Also at Thursday’s practice were receiver A.J. Brown and running back Saquon Barkley. Brown missed the previous game with a hamstring injury, while Barkley was removed from the game after putting up 150 rushing yards as a precautionary measure when he felt tightness in his groin.
Adoree Jackson was another player who missed the Oct. 26 vs. the Giants, doing so with a concussion. The cornerback was at practice.
The cornerback spot is very crowded with the two newcomers, Jackson, Kelee Ringo, and rookie Mac McWilliams, with Bennett appearing like he is ready to return. The Eagles opened Bennett’s 21-day practice window on Oct. 22, so they only have until Tuesday to add him back on the roster or shut him down for the season.
How much any of the three players were acquired at the trade deadline got a “we’ll see” response from head coach Nick Sirianni prior to practice.
“Everything's different,” he said. “Everybody's a little bit different. It was nice to get some time with these guys with a couple days off and catch them up (when) we have a little bit more time as far as playing a Monday night game this week. We have more time to decide who's up and who's down and all that stuff.”
