Eagles Practice Report: No A.J. Brown; Jalen Carter Trending To Play

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown was absent was the portion of the Eagles' Christmas Eve practice open to reporters.

There is no known injury issue with Brown and he was at the team's Tuesday practice to start the week.

The Eagles will issue their first injury report of the week later this afternoon. When head coach Nick Sirianni spoke before practice, Brown's car was absent from his normal parking spot, pointing toward an illness or a personal issue and the receiver did indicate he has a dental procedure scheduled so that is the likely explanation.

On the injury front defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulders) was in the practice field for a second consecutive day and seems to be trending for a return Sunday at 11-4 Buffalo.

Right tackle Lane Johnson (foot) and left guard (calf) Landon Dickerson both missed practice with Fred Johnson and Brett Toth filling in for each during individual work.

With only one practice left in the week it appears that Johnson will miss his sixth consecutive game against the Bills. As for Dickerson he has been ruled out of the second practice of the week with a calf/rest designation in an effort to manage him through the week and get to the game.

Iffy LB Situation

Linebacker Nakobe Dean (hamstring) missed his second straight practice, a day after defensive coordinator Vic Fangio called him "iffy" for Week 17. If Dean is unable to play in Buffalo, rookie Jihaad Campbell would step in for the Georgia product opposite of Zack Baun.

Campbell started the first seven games of the season while Dean worked his way back from a torn patellar tendon suffered in the wild card plaoff win over Green Bay in January.

Fullback Cam Latu (stinger), who missed Sunday's win at Washington was participating for a second consecutive day and looks like he's ready to return.

The 10-5 Eagles have indicated that they will be playing their healthy starters against the Bills and super star quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen was listed as limited on the Bills injury report, although the MVP candidate has indicated that he plans to play.

