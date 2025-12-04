Eagles Suffer Big Blow As Jalen Carter Undergoes Shoulder Procedure

The Philadelphia Eagles will take the field on Monday night without arguably their top overall defensive player.

Eagles All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been dealing with shoulder issues throughout the season and ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that the 24-year-old underwent a procedure on both shoulders that will now make him "week to week" moving forward.

"Sources: Eagles DT Jalen Carter is out for Monday night’s game vs. the Chargers after undergoing a procedure this past Monday on both his shoulders," Schefter wrote on X. "Carter now is undergoing treatment on both shoulders, and he will be considered be week to week to return. Carter wanted to be as close to 100% as possible for the playoff run.

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) reacts in the third quarter against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"This easily could turn out to be a multi-week absence, but being placed on injured reserve doesn’t seem to be an option now; Jalen Carter will be considered week to week."

Carter has been pretty banged up throughout the season, but wasn't on the injury report last week before the Chicago Bears game. With the Eagles set off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday, they weren't required to share their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, like the vast majority of teams. Instead, the Eagles will share their first injury report of the week on Thursday afternoon. That's why there wasn't an injury update on Wednesday, like most teams gave.

The 24-year-old has played in 10 games so far this season and has six passes defended, two sacks, 32 tackles, and 11 quarterback hits. The numbers may not sound high, but Carter is a game-breaker that opposing defenses have to build their strategy around. There's a reason why former Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald called Carter his "replacement" last season. The league thinks very highly of Carter and this will be a tough loss for the Eagles on Monday night.

The fact that Schefter shared that he's week to week is a positive sign that hopefully there won't be an extended absence. The Eagles are 8-4 with five games left in the season. With Carter out on Monday, the Eagles are going to need a lot from Moro Ojomo and Jordan Davis, as well as the edge.

