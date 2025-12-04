Darius Slay Saga Takes Wild Turn Eagles Fans Will Love

The Philadelphia Eagles' dream of a reunion with Darius Slay is dead, right?

That seemed to be the case on Wednesday afternoon. Slay was on waivers and the Buffalo Bills claimed him. That's pretty clear-cut. You would think that would end the saga. But just wait.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that the Eagles also placed a waiver claim on the six-time Pro Bowler. The Eagles were just behind the Bills in the waiver order, so they didn't get him. On Wednesday evening, The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane was asked if there was any chance Slay would not report to Buffalo to try to force its hand and put him back on waivers. McLane responded by saying: "Believe there is a possibility."

Will the Bills let Darius Slay go?

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay (23) reacts as he takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He seems to have hit the nail on the head. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Slay will not be reporting to Buffalo.

"Breaking: Veteran CB Darius Slay, whom the Buffalo Bills claimed on waivers Thursday, is unsure if he wants to continue playing and will not be reporting to Buffalo," Schefter wrote on X.

"Slay is honored that a first-class organization like the Bills claimed him, but he is going to take some time away from football right now and decide in the next few days if he wants to keep playing,” Slay’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus said to Schefter.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport raised some eyebrows with his initial response to the news.

"The Eagles put in a claim. Have to wonder if this was the plan," Rapoport wrote.

On Tuesday, Schefter reported the news that the Steelers and Slay "mutually agreed" to part ways, specifically noting that he was interested in continuing his career.

"Steelers and CB Darius Slay have mutually agreed to part ways, Slay’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey told ESPN. Slay is interested in continuing to play, and will consider signing with other teams. But his time in Pittsburgh has come to an end," Schefter wrote.

So, what now? That's on Buffalo. The Bills don't have to do anything. They claimed him and took on his contract. They can just ride out the wave and see what happens. Buffalo announced the move on Wednesday and in the process released cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram. Now, the move isn't looking great for them, for the time being.

