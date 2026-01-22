Eagles Superstar Called 'Sneaky Extension Candidate'

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to worry about this offseason.

Philadelphia, coming off its Wild Card Round upset at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers, has had to get right to work. The Eagles opted to move on fro Kevin Patullo as the team's offensive coordinator and the team is still searching for his replacement. Even with the team does find an option, things won't slow down.

Soon enough, the 2026 National Football League Draft will be here so there's scouting and decisions to be made on that front. Plus, there are plenty of pending free agents and potential trade candidates to follow. Even that's not all, the Eagles have thrived in recent years as they have gotten out ahead and given early extensions. Jalen Carter is someone who should be in the mix for an extension this offseason. He earned his second Pro Bowl nod in 2025, despite dealing with injuries throughout the campaign. When he's at his best, he has legit Defensive Player of the Year upside. He's that good.

The Eagles should make an offer

The Athletic's Zach Berman threw another name out there as a "sneaky" extension candidate: Jalen Hurts.

"One sneaky extension candidate to watch? Hurts," Berman wrote. "He’s now No. 11 in average annual salary among quarterbacks, No. 13 in average guaranteed per year, and No. 8 in total value. (All figures are per overthecap.com.) This is no longer a top-of-the-market deal. Further, the cap ramifications of moving on from him decrease significantly after this season. That could effectively make 2026 like a contract year unless the Eagles give him an extension this offseason."

Hurts landed a five-year, $255 million extension with the Eagles that has him under contract for the next three seasons, but there's a potential out after 2027. In 2026, he would have a dead cap number of over $117 million, per Spotrac. That number drops to just over $45 million in 2027. Since Hurts landed the deal, he has led the Eagles to a Super Bowl and won the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award.

This presents an intriguing decision for Philadelphia. The prices on high-end quarterbacks are just going up. If the Eagles wait, they risk an even higher price next year. With that being said, if the Eagles don't hand him an extension, is that a sign of things to come with his contract having fewer cap ramifications after 2026?

If the Eagles are committed to Hurts in the long run — which they have shown no indication whatsoever that they wouldn't be — it makes sense to act now.

