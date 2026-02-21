Eagles Trending Toward Split With 26-Year-Old Corner

The early consensus around the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason is that it seems like there could be a change coming in the cornerback room.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman shared a column pinpointing the top 25 potential salary cap casualties for this offseason. Eagles cornerback Michael Carter II popped up on the list.

"No. 23. Michael Carter, CB, Eagles," Auman wrote. "Carter, 26, was acquired by the Eagles from the Jets in a pick swap during last season, but he had only 10 tackles in eight games, largely there as injury insurance. He's due to make $10 million, so there's no sense in keeping him unless they see him in a much larger role in 2026. He won't draw nearly that as a free agent, but you could see him land with Robert Saleh and the Titans, who have ample cap space to upgrade their secondary."

The Eagles cornerback is up in the air

This has been a popular talking point around the team. NFL.com's Matt Okada called him Philadelphia's top cut candidate. ESPN's Aaron Schatz tabbed Carter as someone who needs a change of scenery this offseason. The Athletic's Brooks Kubena also noted that Carter is the team's top cut candidate for salary cap purposes. If the Eagles move on from Carter, the Eagles can get $8.7 million in cap savings.

Right now, the Eagles are projected to have just over $18 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. Obviously, that's not a ton. The Eagles are 18th in the league right now in salary cap space.

Philadelphia acquired Carter from the New York Jets ahead of the trade deadline and he ended up playing in eight games for the franchise. Now, all of the early signs and chatter are pointing towards a split. Cornerback is a position group the Eagles need to take a long look at this offseason, even if they surprise and hold onto Carter. Adoree' Jackson, who started opposite Quinyon Mitchell for much of the season, is a free agent. Philadelphia will need to bring in at least one new outside corner.

