Eagles Today

Eagles' Thursday Practice Report: Cam Jurgens Close To Returning?

Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens worked with the first team in individual drills while wearing a brace on his right knee.

John McMullen

Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens at practice on Nov. 13, 2025
Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens at practice on Nov. 13, 2025 / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens could be on track to return to the lineup Sunday night for a much-anticipated matchup between 7-2 Philadelphia and the explosive 6-3 Detroit Lions on Sunday night.

Jurgens, who has missed the previous two games with a knee injury, was wearing a brace while going through individual drills with the first team on Thursday.

The Eagles went through a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and four of the five OL starters were estimated as limited with left guard Landon Dickerson (quad), right guard Tyler Steen (oblique), and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) joining Jurgens on the status report.

All four were again practicing in some form on Thursday, a positive trend in a short week coming off a hard-fought 10-7 win over Green Bay on Monday night.

Positive Injury News

Brett Toth
Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Brett Toth (64). / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Versatile veteran Brett Toth, who filled in admirably for Jurgens in wins over the New York Giants and Packers, was back working with the second-team during individual work on Thursday, as was offensive tackle Fred Johnson, who was forced into action when Lane Johnson missed a significant portion of the Packers game before returning.

Five others players were estimated as full participants on Wednesday, and again were on the practice field Thursday. The group included long snapper Cal Adomitis (finger), edge defender Nolan Smith (triceps), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pec), receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder), and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle).

Philadelphia also engaged in some practice squad churn before the practice, bringing back edge defender Titus Leo to the unit and releasing cornerback Ambry Thomas. Also practice squad edge defender Patrick Johnson, who was elevated for Monday's win over the Packers and injured in the game, was working with a trainer early in the Thursday session.

The Eagles currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC entering Week 11 with Detroit on top of the NFC North and a game behind Philadelphia in the standings.

The Eagles have won 13 of their past 14 games at Lincoln Financial Field and have never lost to a team in the NFC North during the Nick Sirianni era, compiling a 10-0 record against what has been one of the better divisions in the NFL over the past few seasons.

"Philadelphia. Eagles, good team. Really good team. I think what’s most glaring about them is that they win. They know how to win," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "They’ve got a style, they have an identity. They know how to take it to the end of the game, possess the ball, and finish it with it in their hand with a dub. So, they’ve been able to do that, they’ve mastered it.

"Coach Sirianni’s done a hell of a job with that crew."

MORE NFL: Lions' Dan Campbell On Eagles' DC: 'He's A Legend'

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News