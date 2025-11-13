Eagles' Thursday Practice Report: Cam Jurgens Close To Returning?
PHILADELPHIA - Eagles Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens could be on track to return to the lineup Sunday night for a much-anticipated matchup between 7-2 Philadelphia and the explosive 6-3 Detroit Lions on Sunday night.
Jurgens, who has missed the previous two games with a knee injury, was wearing a brace while going through individual drills with the first team on Thursday.
The Eagles went through a walkthrough practice on Wednesday and four of the five OL starters were estimated as limited with left guard Landon Dickerson (quad), right guard Tyler Steen (oblique), and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) joining Jurgens on the status report.
All four were again practicing in some form on Thursday, a positive trend in a short week coming off a hard-fought 10-7 win over Green Bay on Monday night.
Positive Injury News
Versatile veteran Brett Toth, who filled in admirably for Jurgens in wins over the New York Giants and Packers, was back working with the second-team during individual work on Thursday, as was offensive tackle Fred Johnson, who was forced into action when Lane Johnson missed a significant portion of the Packers game before returning.
Five others players were estimated as full participants on Wednesday, and again were on the practice field Thursday. The group included long snapper Cal Adomitis (finger), edge defender Nolan Smith (triceps), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pec), receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder), and offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle).
Philadelphia also engaged in some practice squad churn before the practice, bringing back edge defender Titus Leo to the unit and releasing cornerback Ambry Thomas. Also practice squad edge defender Patrick Johnson, who was elevated for Monday's win over the Packers and injured in the game, was working with a trainer early in the Thursday session.
The Eagles currently hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC entering Week 11 with Detroit on top of the NFC North and a game behind Philadelphia in the standings.
The Eagles have won 13 of their past 14 games at Lincoln Financial Field and have never lost to a team in the NFC North during the Nick Sirianni era, compiling a 10-0 record against what has been one of the better divisions in the NFL over the past few seasons.
"Philadelphia. Eagles, good team. Really good team. I think what’s most glaring about them is that they win. They know how to win," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "They’ve got a style, they have an identity. They know how to take it to the end of the game, possess the ball, and finish it with it in their hand with a dub. So, they’ve been able to do that, they’ve mastered it.
"Coach Sirianni’s done a hell of a job with that crew."
MORE NFL: Lions' Dan Campbell On Eagles' DC: 'He's A Legend'