Lions' Dan Campbell On Eagles' DC: 'He's A Legend'
PHILADELPHIA - While offensive expectations are always a story in Philadelphia, in Detroit, a high-octane offense is part of the Lions' DNA.
So much so that after a disappointing loss to Minnesota in Week 9, Lions head coach Dam Campbell took over the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator from John Morton.
The results were impressive. The Lions piled up a gaudy 546 yards and 44 points while demoralizing the Washington Commanders last week.
Good Vs. Good
Armed with perhaps the most accurate quarterback in the NFL with Jared Goff, the Sonic and Knuckles backfield duo of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, one of the top volume receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, a top-tier deep threat in Jameson Williams, and one of the better tight ends in the NFL with Sam LaPorta, and an offensive line headlined by the gifted Penei Sewell, the Lions are the most imposing offense in the NFL.
If you don't show up with your "A Game," there's a chance you may get embarrassed against Detroit. Of course, the 7-2 Eagles arrive at Sunday night's much-anticipated matchup with the 6-3 Lions with a one-game lead in the conference.
A win at Lincoln Financial Field at Detroit would solidify the inside track to the top seed for the reigning Super Bowl champions and Campbell understands what he's up against with a Vic Fangio defense that played lights out against the Packers with new addition Jaelan Phillips playing a major role.
"They have a style and they're very good at," Campbell said of the Eagles' defense. "I wouldn't say it's necessarily complex but it's very sound, It's very sound across the board and like I say Nick [Sirianni] has done an unbelievable job."
Campbell saved his most glowing comment for Fangio.
"Coach Fangio, he's a legend," Campbell noted. "It stood the test of time, that style of defense. The way they play, the coverage, the rush goes hand in hand and it's a pain in the ass."
In other words, it shapes up as good vs. good when the Lions offense is working aagainst Fangio's unit.
"It's hard. It's hard to deal with offensively," Campbell said of the Philadelphia defense. "But I just think it's good sound football and they don't beat themselves. I mean at the end of the day they don't beat themselves. When they need a critical play. They come up with a critical play and that's what champions do and that's why they've been able to have the success they've had."
MORE NFL: Eagles' First Week 11 Injury Report Is O-Line Centric