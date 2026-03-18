Eagles to Meet Elite WR Prospect Amid AJ Brown Trade Rumors

The Philadelphia Eagles added one dynamic wide receiver on Tuesday and it sounds like they are at least thinking about adding more.

Omar Cooper Jr. is the fifth-ranked wide receiver prospect in the 2026 National Football League Draft class after winning a National Championship with Indiana in 2025, per ESPN. Cooper was electric for the Hoosiers and finished the season with 69 catches, 937 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. On Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported that Cooper had a visit planned with the Eagles for Wednesday.

The Eagles are meeting with Omar Cooper Jr.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana wideout Omar Cooper Jr. (WO17) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"Indiana National Champion wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (6-0, 199, 4.42 speed, 115 career catches, 1,798 yards, 22 touchdowns) Omar Cooper Jr. visiting Eagles Wednesday, per a league source. Plus visits with Browns, 49ers. Had 18 formal meetings NFL Combine including Cowboys, Bills, Titans [and] Steelers.

Indiana @IndianaFootball national champion wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (6-0, 199, 4.42 speed, 115 career catches, 1,798 yards, 22 touchdowns) @TheOmarCooper visiting #Eagles Wednesday, per a league source. Plus visits with #Browns #49ers Had 18 formal meetings #NFLCombine… pic.twitter.com/poNc2Cw7Jd — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 18, 2026

The Eagles' wide receiver room is one of the best in the entire league with AJ Brown, DeVonta Smith and Hollywood Brown as the top three options. The Eagles still have Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley as pass-catching options as well. With that being said, Brown has been at the center of trade rumors all offseason to this point. If he were to get moved, adding a dynamic option on a rookie deal wouldn't hurt. He ran a 4.42 40-yard dash at the combine and NFL.com's NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to Deebo Samuel.

"NFL Comparison: Deebo Samuel," Zierlein wrote. "Overview: Big, strong target whose two-year rise is bolstered by translatable tape. While he was a full-time slot receiver in 2025, Cooper has played outside, as well. He can stem and drive past press with his strength. He has potent early acceleration to climb past nickelbacks into top position to challenge deep.

His routes lack polish and he has average in-and-out quickness at break-points, but he’s rugged once the ball is in his hands. His ability to add yards after contact could earn Cooper more carries than we saw from him at Indiana. Fighting for catch space and blocking for the running game are areas where he needs improvement. Cooper is an ascending slot bully with Day 2 value."

After adding Hollywood Brown into the mix, the Eagles don't necessarily need another big-time playmaker right now. That could change if AJ Brown is moved. Regardless, speaking to one of the top receiver prospects in the draft class can't hurt.