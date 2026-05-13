Ranking Every Eagles Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

There's hard to find a weakness on the Philadelphia Eagles roster.

This is a football team that has a lot of stars at plenty of positions, and the depth to back up those starts. This is why the Eagles are a Super Bowl contender and have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL.

Sure some position groups aren't as strong as others, but that's every roster in the NFL. Some positions are weaker than others, including the Eagles.

So what positions are the strongest on the Eagles? What position is the weakest?

In these rankings, stars and position depth matter. A star will certainly help the position, but depth has to factor into the equation in case the star has to miss a game. This is a ranking of position groups after all.

Heading into minicamp with the draft in the rearview mirror, these are how the position groups on the Eagles stack up.

12. Safety

The players: Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, J.T. Gray, Cole Wisniewski, Andre Sam, Brandon Johnson, Maximus Pulley

The Eagles only spend $5.2 million on the safety position, the lowest in the NFL. Outside of Mukuba, there's not a definite starter -- or No. 3 -- at safety. This is the weakest position on the roster, with a lot more questions than answers.

Perhaps the Eagles sign a free agent or trade for someone this summer. Perhaps Wisniewski becomes a player, but that's an unknown right now. This position will be interesting to watch all summer.

11. Guard

The players: Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Micah Morris, Hollin Pierce, Willie Lampkin, Drew Kendall, Jaeden Robers, Jake Majors

Dickerson is a three-time Pro Bowl left guard that's one of the best players in the NFL when healthy. Steen is fine at right guard and a starter.

Behind them, Pierce and Lampkin are second-year former undrafted free agents that have never played a regular season snap. Kendall can move to guard, but he also has never played a regular season snap there. Morris is a sixth-round pick, but he may be the No. 3 guard when the season begins.

This position could use veteran depth, or perhaps Myles Hinton moves inside and can play there. Regardless, the Eagles could use more experience to back up Dickerson and Steen.

10. Center

The players: Cam Jurgens, Drew Kendall, Jake Majors

If Jurgens is healthy, this position is much higher on the list. Jurgens made the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive year, but a back injury hurt his performance in pass and run blocking.

Kendall has played center in an NFL game and has potential to start down the line. The Eagles ahve a solid duo in Jurgens and Kendall.

9. Tight end

The players: Dallas Goedert, Eli Stowers, Grant Calcaterra, Johnny Mundt, Stone Smartt, E.J. Jenkins, Cameron Latu, Dae'Quan Wright

The Eagles certainly improved this position this offseason, even if there are question marks. Goedert is 31 years old, but still is a quality starter in the league. Stowers is the future TE1, but how effective he'll be in his rookie season remains a question mark -- along with his blocking.

Mundt was an underrated free agent signing because of his blocking ability. The Eagles do have a solid top three if its Goedert, Stowers, and Mundt.

There are so superstars at tight end on this roster, but solid depth for 2026.

8. Wide receiver

The players: DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, Elijah Moore, Britain Covey, Johnny Wilson, Danny Gray, Quez Watkins

This shows how good the Eagles are at the other positions on the roster, rather than what they have at wide receiver. Also the result of moving on from A.J. Brown this summer, who had four 1,000-yard seasons in four years with the Eagles.

Smith is set to be the WR1 and should have a big season. Lemon and Wicks are in a battle for WR2, and Lemon can break though in a big way -- but he is a rookie.

Hollywood Brown adds depth as a WR4, but he needs a good summer. Cooper, Wilson, Moore, and Covey are batting for roster spots as well.

Is this team deeper at wide receiver? The Eagles certainly did cover their tracks with the eventual Brown departure.

7. Off-ball linebacker

The players: Zack Baun, Jihaad Campbell, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon, Chance Campbell, Chandler Martin, Deontae Lawson, Isiah King

When the Eagles have an All-Pro linebacker in Baun, this position already is impressive. How Campbell fares in his first year as the starter next to Baun will be the test how good this position is after the departure of Nakobe Dean.

Trotter Jr. and Mondon are good special teams players and solid backups. Trotter Jr. and even start if called upon. This position is deep, even with the uncertainty of how good Campbell can be as a starter.

6. Tackle

The players: Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson, Markel Bell, Myles Hinton, Cameron Williams, John Ojukwu

The Eagles have arguably the best tackle duo in the NFl when Mailata and Johnson are healthy. Johnson is a future Hall of Famer at tackle, while Mailata might be the most underrated left tackle in the game.

Fred Johnson is a good backup to both Johnson and Mailata while Bell is developing to be Johnson's replacement in a few years time.

The Eagles have a strong duo and good backups at tackle. Hinton and Williams could develop this summer as well. There's a lot to like with this position, even if tackle takes a hit when Johnson retires.

5. Running back

The players: Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce, Carson Steele

Barkley is one of the best running backs in the game, two years removed from rushing for 2,504 yards -- the most in a season in NFL history (including postseason). He's still amongst the elite at his position, even after a down year by his standards.

Bigsby is a good backup to Barkley for this season, while Shipley suits in fine as the RB3. This is a good trio of players the Eagles have.

4. Quarterback

The players: Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Andy Dalton, Cole Payton

The Eagles value the quarterback position more than any other in the league, and for good reason.

They have a star quarterback in Hurts, who is a franchise player and a Super Bowl MVP. All the Eagles do is win under Hurts, who has shown little reason why the Eagles should move on because of some deficiencies as a passer.

McKee is a good QB2 that could start on other teams, while Dalton was a starter in the NFL for many years. Payton is a player that can use the 2026 season to develop, but could also be used as a H-back this year.

3. Pass rusher

The players: Jonathan Greenard, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Arnold Ebiketie, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Keyshawn James-Newby, Joshua Weru, Ta'Quon Graham, Jose Ramirez

This was a solid group before the Eagles acquired Greenard, but Philadelphia knows how valuable having a premium pass rusher is to a defense. Greenard is that player, and will make Hunt and Smith better in a rotation with him. The trio could be the most dangerous in the NFL.

If Ebiketie is the No. 4 pass rusher, that's a good problem to have. The Eagles made sure their pass rushing unit was one of the deepest in the NFL.

2. Cornerback

The players: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Tariq Woolen, Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett, Jonathan Jones, Mac McWilliams, Tariq Castro-Fields, Ambry Thomas, Kapena Gushiken

There are two First Team All-Pro players at this position -- Mitchell and DeJean. Both players are only heading into their third year, which shows how good the Eagles are at cornerback.

The Eagles decided to add Woolen to the mix, having an outside cornerback to pair with Mitchell while DeJean can man the slot. This trio may be the best at their position in the league.

Ringo is a good special teamer and Jones can add depth to the position, but the Eagles are top heavy at cornerback. This is an excellent group.

1. Defensive tackle

The players: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Byron Young, Ty Robinson, Uar Bernard, Gabe Hall

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle, having two lynchpins in Carter and Davis. Not surprising the Eagles invested in the position in the first round of consecutive drafts, as both players because two franchise cornerstones.

Carter hasn't even reached his potential yet, which is really scary for the rest of the league. Ojomo is due for another big year as a pass rusher on the interior and is set to make a lot of money in free agency.

Young is a good rotational piece and Bernard has teh potential to be special if developed right. This is a big year for Robinson, but the Eagles also like his potential heading into year two.

Defensive tackle is the best position group on the Eagles roster, and has been for the past few years.