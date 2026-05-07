No, the Eagles Shouldn't Sign Stefon Diggs in Free Agency

If there's any position the Philadelphia Eagles addressed this offseason, it's wide receiver. The franchise hasn't officially traded A.J. Brown either.

So why would the Eagles be interested an another wide receiver? Good question.

Would Stefon Diggs be a fit in Philadelphia? Another improvement at wide receiver to compensate for the eventual loss of Brown? That's a heck no.

While Diggs may be listed as a fit, this is something the Eagles shouldn't pursue -- and won't.

The Eagles are set at wide receiver

Once the Eagles trade Brown, the wide receiver depth chart looks like this.

DeVonta Smith is the WR1, and the Eagles have big plans on how to utilize him this year. Smith is going to be the focal point of the passing game, as the Eagles can use his deep-ball skills to keep that part of the offense intact while also giving him more targets to put up numbers similar to Puka Nacua and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Makai Lemon is the Eagles' first-round pick and in a competition to be the WR2. Based on how the Eagles built their wide receiver room, their strengths are finding seams in the middle of the field and the quarterback throwing between the hashmarks. The offense is based off route running and creating yards after the catch for big plays.

This plays towards Lemon's strength, and Dontayvion Wicks -- who is competing with Lemon for the WR2 role. The Eagles acquired Wicks and signed him to a one-year extension last month.

Smith, Lemon, and Wicks are the top 3. Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore were also signed this offseason, with Brown the favorite as the WR4. The Eagles also have Johnny Wilson, Britain Covey, and Darius Cooper fighting for spots.

There's no room at the inn for Diggs.

Would Diggs even be a fit?

The way the Eagles conduct business, absolutely not.

On the field, Diggs is an excellent route runner who can create space and find ways to get open in the middle of the field. This is what the Eagles want from their receivers right?

The Eagles already have two younger and cheaper options in Wicks and Lemon that can fill the Diggs role. Lemon was a first-round pick and the Eagles acquired Wicks and gave up two draft picks for him.

Smith is also the WR1 and is the jack of all trades at the position. Where would Diggs even get the targets with those three getting significant playing time?

The off-field problems

Not mentioned with Diggs yet is the off-field antics. Diggs was was charged with felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges this past December, but was found not guilty. That dark cloud is just one hanging over Diggs.

Diggs has had several controversies involving rapper Cardi B, who he has a child with, along with a woman filing a paternity suit against him this past September. He was also seen on Cardi B's boat passing around a mysterious pink substance to bikini-clad women. This was all in the past year.

No matter how productive Diggs is on the field, his off-field antics aren't worth it. This doesn't even include Diggs wearing out his welcome with the Vikings and Bills, with both teams moving on from the drama.

Why would the Eagles welcome that drama into their locker room? Good chance they won't.