Eagles' Trade Intell: Carter Acquisition About Versatility, Options
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles added some cornerback help on Wednesday, acquiring Michael Carter II and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets for wide receiver John Metchie III and a 2027 sixth-round pick, according to multiple NFL sources.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman has described the CB position in Philadelphia as a strength due to the presence of star second-year cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.
However, the team has struggled on the outside opposite Mitchell in nickel looks, where veteran Adoree' Jackson and third-year player Kelee Ringo have been inconsistent, and August trade pickup Jakorian Bennett has been sidelined for the past five games with a pec injury.
DeJean has proven his ability to play outside in base situations and remains arguably the best slot CB in football.
Carter, originally a fifth-round pick out of Duke in 2021 when current Eagles senior personnel director Joe Douglas was the Jets GM, became the NFL's highest-paid slot corner in 2024 when he signed a three-year, $30.75 million extension with the Jets.
He's under contract through 2027 for $20.3 million, but only $2.7M is guaranteed, and Carter has reportedly waived $5M in injury guarantees for 2026 to get the deal done, according to NFL Media.
Over the past two seasons, Carter has struggled with injuries that have affected his production. In 2024 he missed four games with a back injury, and he's missed three this season due to a concussion. Carter was able to return Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals but played in only six snaps on defense, falling behind Jarvis Brownlee Jr. in the slot for the Jets.
Carter, 5-foot-10, 183 pounds, has played 85% of his NFL snaps as a slot CB to date and has two career interceptions and 26 pass breakups, 10 tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries in 65 games.
Eagles Gain Versatility And Optionality
Ironically, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was asked Tuesday about the potential of moving DeJean outside full time.
"We considered it, but when you have one of the better players at a certain position -- and it's an important position where you get involved more -- you hate to take a really good player at one position to maybe not be as good of a player or impactful of a player at another position," Fangio said. "But it's definitely something that we've talked about."
Carter's presence hardly guarantees more of DeJean outside, but it makes it more likely Fangio could mix and match based on the opposition and the strengths they have at receiver. My understanding is that Carter is viewed in the mold of former Eagles DB Avonte Maddox, who had some mirrored abilities as a slot CB and safety, while also being able to help outside in a pinch.
Step one is Carter earning the trust of Fangio, and if that happens, the flexibility of the CB group improves and the options expand.
The Eagles acquired Metchie and a 2026 sixth-round pick from the Houston Texans in a mid-August trade for tight end Harrison Bryant and a fifth-round pick in 2026.
Metchie has only four catches for 18 yards this season as part of a receiver group led by A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Jahan Dotson. More so, when undrafted rookie Darius Cooper returned off injured reserve last week, he took on the role as a blocker in 13 personnel looks, leaving Metchie without much of a path to playing time moving forward.