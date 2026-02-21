Eagles Would Be NFL's No. 1 Contender With Trey Hendrickson

The Philadelphia Eagles' defense looked like one of the best in football overall in 2025, especially in the second half of the season.

Early on, there were significant questions at the edge as well as the No. 2 outside cornerback position. Adoree' Jackson stepped up throughout the season and was a servicable option for the team in general. The Eagles solved the pass rush problem by acquiring Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins. From there, everything seemed to click on defense.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

While this is the case, the Eagles didn't make it as deep into the playoffs as they obviously hoped. Now, the Eagles have months to chart a path forward to get the roster ready for 2026. The pass rush remains a question, in large part because Phillips is a pending free agent. An obvious solution would be simply finding a way to retain Phillips.

Trey Hendrickson would be a dream target

Oct 26, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) runs out to the field before the game against the New York Jets at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

He is just 26 years old. But what if the Eagles look elsewhere? The team saw early on in 2025 while the pass rush struggled that it needed a high-end option to get after the quarterback. It will need an answer for 2026. USA Today's Nate Davis made an intriguing suggestion and mentioned Philadelphia among the three best fits for four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson.

"No. 3. DE/OLB Trey Hendrickson," Davis wrote. "After registering 35 sacks between the 2023 and '24 seasons, including a league-leading 17 1/2Ea in the latter campaign, the 31-year-old was limited to seven games by injuries last year − that in the wake of a contentious offseason with the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It's worth wondering now if Cincy simply lets Hendrickson walk or tries a tag-and-trade gambit, but a fresh start seems like the best outcome. Regardless, his services should be in high demand. Best fits: Patriots, Colts [and] Eagles."

Phillips is great, but when Hendrickson is healthy, he is a game-breaker who would transform Philadelphia's defense. He had four sacks in seven games in 2025. In 2024, he led the league with 17 1/2 sacks. He also had 17 1/2 sacks in 2023. If the Eagles want to make a statement, Hendrickson certainly would fit that description.

If the Eagles somehow could get Hendrickson to town, he immediately would take the team to another level. Right now, Philadelphia looks good on paper. If Hendrickson could be be option, the Eagles would be the No. 1 contender overall in the league.

More NFL: Saquon Barkley Responds to AJ Brown-Patriots Noise