Eagles Veteran "A Survivor," May Be Standing In Way Of Newcomer's Role
PHILADELPHIA – Michael Carter is waiting in the wings, waiting to jump into the slot in case the Eagles decide to move Cooper DeJean full-time to the outside cornerback. Standing in the way of that switch could very well be Adoree Jackson.
The Eagles have tried to find somebody better than the veteran cornerback. They thought Kelee Ringo could be the starting cornerback in his third season opposite Quinyon Mitchell, but Jackson proved better.
General manager Howie Roseman made two trades in that quest, but the August deal to acquire Jakorian Bennett didn’t work out, though getting hurt and landing on IR didn’t help, and the November deal for Jaire Alexander was a bust when he stepped away from the game to focus on his health after being here for just seven days.
Michael Carter's Playing Time Path Blocked By Adoree Jackson
So, it was appropriate the way Vic Fangio described Jackson during his Thursday news conference before practice.
“He’s a survivor,” said the defensive coordinator. “This is his ninth year. If you survive that long, you gotta have a little something in you. Hopefully, he can take that game (against the Packers), build on it, and keep playing good.”
Jackson played 56 defensive snaps against Green Bay in a 10-7 win on Monday night, which was 82 percent of the defense’s snaps. He was credited with three tackles and one pass defended. His playing time was one less snap than his season-high of 57 against the Giants in a 34-17 loss on Oct. 9.
“Just doing my job," said Jackson when asked how he assessed his play vs. the Packers. “That’s how I feel I did, just go out and do my job, do what’s required, and that’s it.”
It’s been sort of up and down for Jackson this season, and there is still the thought that putting Cooper DeJean on the outside full time, especially with Carter around now after being acquired on Nov. 3 from the New York Jets, would make this defense better.
DeJean plays outside in the Eagles’ base defense and moves to the slot in nickel packages. Fangio has always been hesitant to move DeJean away from that slot role.
Carter might change that thinking.
“Possibly,” was all Fangio said.
When asked about Carter, he said: “He’s a good nickel. That’s his best position, and he’s learning the nuances of our defense. Different for him compared to Jaelan (Phillips). Everything’s totally new for him, plus there’s more to learn. I like him. If we need another nickel, he’s going in.”
It may be more “when” than “if” at this point, though Jackson could have somethung to say about that.
More NFL: To Pooch Or Not To Pooch Was A Question Posed To Eagles' Jalen Hurts