Eagles Veteran’s Job in Jeopardy Amid Roster Shakeup

Things are starting to heat up in the National Football League offseason.

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is now behind us and that means the new league year is just about here. Free agency is going to kick off on March 9. We've already seen teams start to make moves to get their salary cap situations in check. For example, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Minnesota Vikings will be releasing Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave if they are not traded before the new league year.

The Detroit Lions also traded David Montgomery to the Houston Texans on Monday. Things are starting to pick up and we should see the Philadelphia Eagles get involved in the not-so-distant future, specifically when it comes to getting the salary cap in order. The guy to watch in the coming days as a potential cut candidate is cornerback Michael Carter II, per Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles CB is someone to watch over the next few days

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Michael Carter II (35) during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"Philadelphia Eagles: CB Michael Carter," Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine wrote. "The Eagles enter the offseason with notable doubts, but Howie Roseman and the front office always find a way to make things work out. Cutting Michael Carter II is an easy way to free up some cap space. The former fifth-round pick was traded to the Eagles, from the Jets, at the 2025 trade deadline, but only played meaningful snaps on defense in two games, compiling a 78.9 PFF grade.

"Help is needed in the secondary, and Carter playing more frequently could provide some assurances on that end, but the Eagles would save $8.7 million if they were to move on from Carter. There aren’t many other avenues for them to create cap space outside of restructures."

Carter's name has been thrown out left and right because the Eagles are set at nickel with Cooper DeJean and the Eagles would get significant savings if he is released. The Eagles acquired the five-year veteran from the New York Jets ahead of the 2025 trade deadline to bolster the cornerback room. But, his stint with the franchise very well could end up being very short.