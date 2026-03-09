Eagles Bringing Back Michael Carter II On Renegotiated Deal

Long rumored to be a potential salary-cap casualty, the Eagles were able to work out a restructured contract with versatile defensive back Michael Carter II, according to a league source.

Philadelphia acquired Carter in October of last year from the New York Jets for wideout John Metchie and an exchange of 2027 draft picks.

Once regarded as one of the top slot cornerbacks in football, Carter was playing under a three-year, $30.75 million contract he signed with the Jets in September of 2024.

Important Backup

Eagles CB Michael Carter answers questions for the first time since being traded to the Eagles on Nov. 3. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on Si

He fit in nicely with the Eagles as a top-tier backup as both a nickel CB and safety, which are somewhat-mirrored positions in Vic Fangio's defense.

There was some though that Carter's presence could free the Eagles up to move All-Pro slot corner Cooper DeJean outside the numbers opposite of fellow All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell but Fangio has been intent on keeping DeJean inside where he's proven to be an elite difference-maker.

It's worth noting that Carter was never released by the Eagles and then re-signed as one erroneous report claimed. The Duke product simply reworked his deal to help Philadelphia free up some salary-cap space and remined under contract the entire time.

Moving forward, Carter will again be expected to backup DeJean in the slot but could also factor in to an increased role on the back end where the Eagles could lose Reed Blankenship and Marcus Epps in unrestricted free agency.

The Eagles other starter at safety is returning second-year player Drew Mukuba, who is coming off a fractured fibula that limited his rookie season to 11 games.

Carter played in eight games with one start for the Eagles last season after coming over from the Jets, totaling 10 tackles while playing 106 defensive snaps. He was also a backup in the team's wild-card loss to San Francisco.