Eagles Waive Long Snapper Cal Adomitis

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have waived long snapper Cal Adomitis on Tuesday, a day after dropping their third consecutive game to the Los Angeles Chargers, a 22-19 setback in overtime.

Philadelphia is now 8-5 and remains in first place in the NFC East ahead of 6-6-1 Dallas with four games to play.

Adomitis, 27, signed with the Eagles on Sept. 30 when veteran long snapper Charley Hughlett went on injured reserve with a neck issue.

Adomitis, a University of Pittsburgh product, played in nine games for the Eagles before being waived. He also has extensive prior experience with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2022 through 2024, when he snapped 49 of the Bengals’ 51 regular-season games over that time.

Veteran Return?

Eagles LS Charley Hughlett at the NovaCare Complex. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

The move likely means that Hughlett, 35, is ready to return. Hughlett has snapped in 157 career NFL games over his 11 NFL seasons, including the first four games for the Eagles this season. The other 153 were for the Cleveland Browns, where Hughlett was a franchise mainstay and considered one of the steadiest snappers in the NFL.

Adomitis was solid in his stint with Philadelphia, although placekicker Jake Elliott has been in a bit of a slump recently, missing five field goals and an extra point since Oct. 19 at Minnesota.

Against the Chargers, Elliott misses a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. That miss proved costly because the game ended at 19-19 in regulation before heading into overtime where a 54-yard Cameron Dicker FG proved to be the difference maker in the game.

Dicker, who replaced Elliott for a short time in Philadelphia due to an injury in the 2022 season when the Texas product was a rookie, ended it up 5-for-5 on field goals Monday night, and Elliott finished 4-for-5.

The Eagles next play the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday with a magic number of three to win the NFC East. That means any combination of three Eagles wins and Cowboys losses over the best four games for each would result in Philadelphia becoming the first repeat champion in the division since 2004.

