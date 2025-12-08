Eagles–Chargers Showdown Carries Major Playoff Implications

The Philadelphia Eagles have a big game ahead on Monday night.

Philadelphia -- riding a two-game losing streak -- will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road on Monday night with kick-off scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Eagles and Chargers both are sporting 8-4 records and a win on Monday could go a long way for Philadelphia. As things stand right now, the Eagles are in first place in the NFC East and have the No. 3 seed in the NFC overall. For the Eagles right now, everything should be geared towards getting right for the postseason and earning as high a seed as possible.

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Philadelphia didn't play on Sunday, but it did get a gift. The Chicago Bears -- who beat the Eagles on "Black Friday" lost against the Green Bay Packers, 28-21. Chicago held a tiebreaker over the Eagles. Now, the Bears are 9-4 and have the No. 7 seed in the conference. The No. 1 seed belongs to the Los Angeles Rams at 10-3 and the No. 2 seed belongs to the Packers at 9-3-1.

The Eagles have beaten both the Rams and the Packers this season. So, if the Eagles win on Monday, that would improve their record to 9-4. They would still be behind both the Rams and the Packers, but within striking distance. If the Eagles lose and drop to 8-5, it would be hard to see the team make up ground to catch either the Packers or Rams with just four games left after Monday's contest.

Since the Eagles lost against the Bears, the Rams have been upset by the Carolina Panthers and Chicago lost against Green Bay. With a win on Monday, the Eagles would at least keep themselves in contention for either the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have the No. 4 seed at 7-6 and the Dallas Cowboys are in second place in the NFC East at 6-6-1. Philadelphia is pretty safe with the No. 3 seed right now, but there's room to go higher. The Eagles will just have to win on Monday to keep pace.

On the AFC side, the Chargers currently have the No. 6 seed in the conference. With a win, the Chargers would improve to 9-4, which would tie them with the fifth-seeded Buffalo Bills. With a loss, the Chargers would drop to 8-5 on the season, which would tie them with the seventh-seeded Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts, who are on the outside looking in.

All in all, there's a lot on the line for both teams on Monday.

