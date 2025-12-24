Eagles Address Jalen Carter, Lane Johnson Decisions

To play, or not to play, that is the question.

The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-5 on the season and will try to win their third straight game when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Week 17 action on the road. As the contest inches closer, the two guys to keep an eye on are Jalen Carter and Lane Johnson. Neither has played in a game in weeks due to injuries. Carter had a shoulder procedure, and Johnson has been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain.

Carter returned to practice on Tuesday, while there wasn't a sign of Johnson. Earlier in the week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the expectation was that both Carter and Johnson would return to the practice field at some point this week. But with the NFC East locked up, should the Eagles play their stars before the end of the regular season or wait until the playoffs?

The Eagles stars are working their way back

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the question earlier in the week and described what goes into the decision-making process.

"Every guy’s a little different. Every scenario’s a little different,” Sirianni said. “There’s a time where you, last year we had rested guys, but Dallas Goedert was just coming back in that last game against the (New York Giants) and he came back in, we got him some early touches and that was good for him. Every situation is a little bit different. Every injury is a little bit different.

"Every guy is a little bit different. So you do think about your past situations and when you’ve been through those things before, but you’re trying to do and trying to make the best decision for each guy and every one is just a little bit different. Always trying to do what's best for the guy and their health, first and foremost."

The Eagles have one of their toughest tests of the season on Sunday against the Bills. Arguably, it would make sense to treat it like a playoff game and roll with the best lineup possible, barring health. After that, rest Week 18 against the Washington Commanders and be ready for the playoffs.

