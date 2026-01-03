Eagles' Will Shipley Has 'Fallen In Love With The Process' Of Getting Better

PHILADELPHIA - Out in Pittsburgh this week, Kenny Gainwell was named the Steelers’ MVP by his teammates for a season in which the former Eagles’ backup amassed 949 scrimmage yards as a dual-threat for Aaron Rodgers.

"Kenny's been unbelievable in the passing game, just unbelievable," said Rodgers. "And he's so dang smart. "I was telling him, I wish I played with him for 10 years just because of the kind of player that he is.

"You just love playing with that guy."

That comes as no surprise for Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts, who had immense trust in Gainwell and what he provided for the offense over his first four seasons.

Next Man Up

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Kenneth Gainwell (14) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

One of the reasons Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman was somewhat comfortable in allowing Gainwell to leave in free agency was the presence of second-year backup Will Shipley, who offers some similar traits to the Steelers' star as a natural pass-catcher and potential third-down back.

That hasn’t manifested itself yet with Shipley’s main role being special teams as both the lead kickoff returner, and Braden Mann’s personal protector on punts, but Sunday’s Week 18 regular-season finale against Washington should allow Shipley to flash his skill set.

That’s because Saquon Barkley will be rested, meaning Tank Bigsby will likely take over the RB1’s volume as a runner with Shipley likely handling the third-down work.

“Just excited and blessed for the opportunity,” Shipley said earlier this week. “The process and the work remain the same. And whatever the result is, in terms of the amount of reps and the amount of opportunities that I get, that’s out of my control.

“But I want to make the most of them.”

The biggest transition from Clemson to the NFL for Shipley has been the pass-protection responsibilities demanded from third-down backs. If you can’t protect the quarterback, you can’t play.

“With third down comes pass-protection responsibilities,” Shipley said. “That’s something I’ve always been confident in my abilities. But to go out there and show, and to continue to do it time and time again, it has definitely taken me (forward) this year.

“My abilities and the organization’s trusting and believing in me to go out there and protect the quarterback.

Shipley’s locker is right next to Barkley’s in the Eagles’ locker room, and the All-Pro has had a profound affect of Shipley’s growth as a professional.

“I couldn’t sit here and explain it in a minute, two minutes, 20 minutes. Seriously, he’s helped me a ton,” Shipley said. “He’s the guy I look up to, ask a lot of questions to.

“[Barkley has] just always so willing to share his knowledge, share his experience. Just been very blessed to have him in my corner through my experience my first two years in the league. He has taught me a lot, a majority of what I’ve learned, and I just appreciate it very much.”

Now it’s time to turn the corner for Shipley.

“It’s been a really good progression for me,” Shipley said. “Just continue to focus on the process. That’s what it is for me. I never look at the end result, and I’ve fallen in love with the process of it.

“I know there are always areas to improve, there are always places that I have to get better, and I’m never going to reach my full potential because the ceiling is so high, because my passion and my grit is so high for this game.”

