Eagles–Steelers Trade Idea Sends Tanner McKee Away for a Haul

The Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback room is all set for the foreseeable future with Jalen Hurts as the team's starter.

But what about behind him on the depth chart? Tanner McKee has been with the team since being selected in the sixth round of the 2023 National Football League Draft. In 2024, McKee was the team's No. 3 quarterback for most of the season behind Kenny Pickett and Hurts. In 2025, he was the No. 2 after Pickett got traded. Now, he has just one season left on his contract before hitting free agency after the 2026 campaign.

The Eagles also had Sam Howell with the franchise in 2026, but he's a pending free agent right now.

McKee is going to be the guy to watch over the next few months. With just one season left to go on his deal, it would be logical to move him now and try to get some sort of draft compensation in return. Plus, the Eagles have shown over the years that they can always bring in a new No. 2 quarterback.

Will the Eagles trade Tanner McKee?

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

ESPN's Bill Barnwell put together a column highlighting trades that "fit for both teams" and Philadelphia should consider his mock trade around McKee.

"Steelers get: QB Tanner McKee," Barnwell wrote. "Eagles get: 2026 third-round pick, 2027 third-round pick (conditional). The Steelers aren't rebuilding, but they can't stay stuck in this QB cycle forever. Six different quarterbacks have started games for the Steelers over the past four years, and only one of them, veteran backup Mason Rudolph, is on the 2026 roster. Yes, 2024 sixth-round pick Will Howard is also in the building, but the track record of sixth-round picks who aren't Tom Brady turning into successful NFL quarterbacks is slim. Howard missed all of his first preseason because of a hand injury, which didn't help matters.

"New head coach Mike McCarthy could reunite with Aaron Rodgers, but it's worth remembering that those two parties weren't exactly doing great work during their final days together in Green Bay, with Rodgers immediately winning consecutive MVP awards after McCarthy gave way to Matt LaFleur. Rodgers was a low-ceiling option during his age-42 season with the Steelers, and the chances of him falling further off a cliff in his mid-40s seem greater than his chances of improving. Enter McKee, who has drawn attention around the league for his work as Jalen Hurts' backup in Philadelphia."

If somehow the Steelers were interested in a deal like this, it would be a no-brainer for Philadelphia. McKee has become a bit of a fan-favorite in Philadelphia, but he's someone who was a sixth-round pick and has only played in six games since joining the franchise. If somehow Howie Roseman could turn that into two third-rounders, that would be a dream scenario. He's just 25 years old and has obvious upside.

If the Steelers, or any team for that matter, is willing to make an offer like this, you take it 10 times out of 10.

