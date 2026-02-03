Ex-Eagles Super Bowl Star Says Philly Never Offered New Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a few key pieces from the Super Bowl LIX roster last offseason.

After the Super Bowl, it was discussed endlessly how the team had Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, Mekhi Becton, Zack Baun and many others heading to the open market. The Eagles opted to move on from Darius Slay as well and eventually traded CJ Gardner-Johnson. But when it came to free agency, specifically, Williams, Sweat and Becton were discussed the most because Baun got an extension before actually hitting the open market.

Ultimately, Williams, Sweat and Becton all ended up leaving. Early in the season, the Eagles' pass rush significantly struggled to the point that Brandon Graham came out of retirement and then the team acquired Jaelan Phillips from the Miami Dolphins. On Monday, the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks spoke to the media at Super Bowl Opening Night. Williams, now with the Patriots, was asked about his time in Philadelphia and noted that he "didn't really get an offer" to return."

The former Eagles star is now in the Super Bowl

Feb 2, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) speaks to media during Opening Night for Super Bowl LX at San Jose Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"Didn't really get an offer," Williams said, as seen in a clip shared to X by PHLY Eagles. "Nothing. Didn't really hear anything from them."

At first look, it's a bit surprising that there wasn't "really an offer." Williams was a star in Philadelphia in 2024. He had five sacks and 24 total tackles in 17 games in a limited role. What really made him stand out was his performance en route to Super Bowl LIX, though.

Williams was dominant in the playoffs last year and then had two sacks in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs. He's just 26 years old now and was one of the hottest names in free agency. So much so that he got a four-year, $104 million deal in New England. The Eagles' roster is already exceptionally expensive. That's likely why things didn't go differently.

Plus, the Eagles have Moro Ojomo, who had six sacks in a breakout 2025 campaign. It's a bit surprising there wasn't an offer, but the Eagles fortunatley are covered.

