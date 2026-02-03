Eagles OC Sean Mannion Gets Ultimate Stamp of Approval

The Philadelphia Eagles took a bit to to replace former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, but they found their guy.

Philadelphia landed former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion as the team's next offensive coordinator. This is a guy who played quarterback in the National Football League for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks. After he got out of the league as a player, he joined the Packers as an offensive assistant in 2024. He was promoted to the role of quarterbacks coach in 2025 and now his meteoric rise will continue in 2026 as the Eagles' offensive coordinator at just 33 years old.

If you're an Eagles fan, you should be excited about this guy. But don't just take this from a writer. Former Eagles quarterback and Super Bowl champion Nick Foles had nothing but good things to say about the team's new offensive coordinator on "The SZN with Nick Foles & Evan Moore."

Eagles fans should be excited

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats former quarterback Nick Foles in attendance against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I will say this to put everyone’s mind at east that’s a Philadelphia fan that’s like, ‘What the heck?’ Sean is one of the more bright football minds I have been around in my career,” Foles said. “He will be, I would guess right now, he will be a head coach in the NFL in the next several years. I expect him to do really well.”

The Eagles needed a change and that's what Mannion is going to bring to the table. Now, the next steps should be making sure AJ Brown sticks around, adding a new No. 3 receiver because Jahan Dotson is a pending free agent, figuring out the tight end position and then adding another offensive lineman. Then, this offense will be ready to roll in 2026.

If Mannion is as good as people around the league — including those who have been around him — think he is, the Eagles could be very interesting in 2026.

