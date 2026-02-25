Examining Options If Eagles Trade Tanner McKee

The Jets are reportedly interested in trading for Tanner McKee. Other suitors are sure to emerge, too. McKee has shown, albeit in short bursts of playing time, that he can play in this league. Whether that’s as a full-time starter or a much better-than-average backup remains to be seen.

Other teams wouldn’t mind seeing what he can be. The Eagles might be in that camp, too. They are the ones who own his rights after selecting him in the sixth round of the 2023 draft. His rookie contract expires at the end of the 2026 season, so it may be time to move him, though general manager Howie Roseman won’t be in any rush.

“It’s a hugely important position for the Philadelphia Eagles,” he said of the backup QB spot. “I don’t think any team in the history of the NFL has benefitted more from the backup quarterback position than the Philadelphia Eagles.”

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Roseman has a point. Nick Foles comes to mind. So does Kenny Pickett, who played QB on the day the Eagles clinched the NFC East against the Cowboys on their way to a Super Bowl title.

If Roseman traded McKee, the Eagles would have only one quarterback on the roster - Jalen Hurts. That would make for an interesting offseason at the QB spot. The Eagles would certainly draft one and might anyway, even if they hold on to McKee.

Howie Roseman's States Position On Drafting A Quarterback

Eagles GM Howie Roseman | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

One question is at what point in the draft would they take one? Roseman attempted an answer to that during his 15 minutes at the podium from Indianapolis and the Scouting Combine.

“It’s staying true to your board and making sure that at every position that you’re grading them clearly based on their value in the league, what kind of players they are, what they’re going to be in the league at what you project them to be, but you don’t have any guarantees on that,” he said. “You stack the board, and then you stack it horizontally and vertically, then when you get into the draft, you look where you are then you have the conversations about this or that at every position, including quarterback.”

The Eagles spent one of their picks in last year’s picks on local product Kyle McCord, who was taken in the sixth round and spent the season on the practice squad. He was picked up after the season by the Green Bay Packers. So, Roseman and company will likely try again in the draft.

Another question pertaining to the draft would be is there anybody good enough at the position to stick on an NFL roster?

It’s not considered a good class for QBs. It’s Fernando Mendoza, then who? Ty Simpson? Garrett Nussmeier? Taylen Green? Drew Allar?

The quarterbacks will work out at the Scouting Combine at 3 p.m. on Friday, along with receivers and running backs. It will be televised on the NFL Network.

Two other replenishment options would be in play: free agency and trades.

It’s not a strong free-agent crop of quarterbacks, and trades don’t always deliver the desired result. Last year, Roseman traded with the Browns for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and, later in training camp, with the Vikings for Sam Howell, who spent the season as the No. 3.

More NFL: Howie Roseman Seeking Secondary Help So "Elite" Cornerback Can Stay In Slot