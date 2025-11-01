Final Eagles' Trade Intell: Hot And Heavy On The Edge
PHILADELPHIA - Yes, the Eagles are trying to do more before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.
That’s the easiest thing for any reporter to write because Philadelphia GM Howie Roseman is relentless when it comes to exploring every potential avenue available to improve.
Failure to get something done at the NovaCare complex is never related to whiffing on due diligence with potential options.
With another Super Bowl berth a realistic endgame in Philadelphia, the pie-in-the-sky acquisition would be Cleveland All-World defensive end Myles Garrett, the kind of difference-maker that would lift the Eagles out of the small pack of the real contenders in the NFC to the prohibitive favorite.
It would also help everything fall into place in Jeremiah Washburn’s edge-rushing group with the six-time All-Pro taking over as the headliner, the soon-to-return Nolan Smith serving as an excellent No. 2, and an embarrassment of riches at the back end of the rotation with the ascending Jalyx Hunt, the returning Brandon Graham, and the underrated Josh Uche, who is quietly having an excellent season.
Not That Edge Rusher
From everything we’ve heard, it’s not happening, and the Garrett rumors come from the sharks circling a “bad team,” not the Browns.
The kicker is that’s Roseman’s fault in some ways because Cleveland GM Andrew Berry learned too much in his 2019 stint as the VP of Football Operations in Philadelphia under Roseman.
In Roseman’s world, you don’t let superstars out of the building, and after cleaning up Garrett’s contract angst this spring, Berry is on solid footing with his superstar.
The issue with the Browns is the quarterback position, and things can turn around quickly if that’s solved, but only if the organization doesn’t disassemble the foundation on hand in the desperation to find the signal caller.
Garrett will stay in Cleveland, forcing the multiple teams looking for pass-rush help to look elsewhere.
The next obvious spot is Miami, which has multiple options that could move, including Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, and Matthew Judon.
To date, the Dolphins have waived off all suitors, but things have changed after Stephen Ross moved on from long-time GM Chris Grier.
A further reboot is likely after the season, despite what Ross is indicating right now with head coach Mike McDaniel, so selling seems far more logical for the Dolphins.
Although Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has a longer history with Chubb, dating back to Denver before their Miami days together, we’ve heard that Phillips would be the Eagles’ preferred choice.
Both have injury histories but Phillips is younger and more of a potential long-term gambit if things click.
Again, the Eagles are doing their homework on everyone, including Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson (not happening), but the focus should be on Phillips, Chubb, and perhaps the New York Jets Jermaine Johnson.
As evidenced by the trade earlier this week for Jets cornerback Michael Carter, Roseman values the input of senior personnel executive Joe Douglas, who left the Eagles to be the GM of the Jets from 2019 to 2024 and drafted Johnson.
Douglas should have a keen insight into the upside of Johnson, and the goal for the Eagles is to acquire a “starter” because they are happy with the rotational options once that lever is pulled.
Tennessee’s Arden Key has also been mentioned but the thought is that he does not reach the level the Eagles want, nor would Judon.
The other wild card is CB where most believe Philadelphia has wrapped things up with the Carter acquisition.
My understanding is that the Eagles view Carter as more of an Avonte Maddox type who could mirror between the slot and safety, giving Fangio more options to move Cooper DeJean around as a chess piece.
A lesser-reported name that could be available is the Bengals’ Cam Taylor-Britt, an outside-the-numbers option who would be an upgrade over Kelee Ringo, Adoree’ Jackson, or the returning Jakorian Bennett.
That sentiment strikes me as a crapshoot, and the Eagles may be better off staying in-house with the guys who’ve learned this defense from the start.
There's been quite a bit of talk surrounding Seattle's Riq Woolen from outsiders, but there seems to be little traction there.
The other options are players moving out of Philadelphia because the Eagles have a roster glut that will only increase if another player is brought in.
If Philadelphia can get anything back for A.J. Dillon that would be a no-brainer after September trade pickup Tank Bigsby has seized the RB2 role.
More so, if you bring in an edge or yet another CB, one would also have to put players like Azeez Ojulari, Jackson, and Bennett into trade conversations.