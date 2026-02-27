Five Eagles Takeaways From Day 3 Of NFL Scouting Combine

NFL Scouting Combine updates involving the Eagles. Day 3:

Kenyon Sadiq wasn’t on the Eagles' list of players to be interviewed this week. Widely considered the best tight end in the draft, and given the team’s need for tight ends, it’s a bit of a surprise, though a likely indicator that general manager Howie Roseman has no intention of making the Oregon product the first tight end taken by the Eagles since Keith Jackson in 1988 when the first round of the draft begins on April 23.

There are plenty of other tight ends the GM can pick from, and heck, if Sadiq slides to the second round and is sitting there at pick No. 54 or within reach of a trade to go up, maybe Roseman grabs him, anyway. If Sadiq gets picked in the first round, he would join Benjamin Watson as the only two players to finish their college careers with less than 1,000 total yards and be taken in the first round.

“It just goes down to I'm willing to do whatever my team wants me to do,” said Sadiq. “Production is one thing but also being a great teammate as well. And I think I've done that. So one, just displaying my capabilities mentally, but also, the attributes I can bring to a team, not just snap count, but on special teams as well. So, all these attributes, if you look at snap count, you're missing. So, I do think I bring a lot of value to a team.”

MORE TIGHT ENDS. The Eagles were reportedly set to meet with other top tight ends, including Ohio State’s Max Klare, North Carolina State’s Justin Joly, Texas’ Jack Endries, Houston’s Tanner Koziol, Georgia’s Oscar Delp, and Ole Miss’s Dae’Qaun Wright.

That’s quite a list and leads to what everybody seems to know already – the Eagles will draft on, probably on Day, where they have one second round pick and two third-rounders.

Asked what excites him about the Eagles, Delp said: “Man, everything. It’s a super explosive offense. They’ve got some really good players on that team. Just to be a part of an organization and a fan base like that would be amazing.”

Tight end will take center stage on the NFL Network at 3 p.m. on Friday when they go through their Combine testing.

Jermod McCoy Waiting Until Pro Day To Work Out

Tennessee defensive lineman Jamal Wallace (30), Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason (20), and Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) warm up before a college football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida., on Nov. 22, 2025. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

THE REAL MCCOY. Cornerbacks will join the tight ends on Friday at 3, but one who won’t do testing is an intriguing player who, if he is there for the Eagles with the 23rd pick, maybe they can’t pass up. The issue with Jermod McCoy, 20, is that teams will have to wait until his Tennessee pro day to see if he is back to being the real McCoy.

The cornerback missed all of last season after tearing an ACL during training leading up to last season. He could have returned to school, but said on Thursday the decision to leave for the NFL was “clear cut.”

He is the No. 13 player on the top 50 prospect board of lead NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

“I feel I'm gonna have a great pro day,” McCoy said. “So, when they all come out there and see that I'm still the same person that I was before the injury, that's really it.”

Q PAVING THE WAY. The Eagles went to Toledo for Quinyon Mitchell in the first round two years ago, and it was an excellent decision, with him becoming an All-Pro in just his second season and considered one of the best shutdown corners in the game.

Could they go back to Ohio for a safety? The Eagles have never drafted one in the first round, but Emmanuel McNeill-Warren may be that good to warrant taking him at No. 23, especially after seeing the impact safety Nick Emmanwori had on the Seahawks’ Super Bowl championship team as a rookie this past season.

The 6-2, 202-pound McNeill-Warren remains good friends with Mitchell, and the two are in text groups with other DBs from Toledo, which includes Maxen Hook, a safety who was in Eagles camp last summer.

“He is our motivation for us,” McNeil-Warren said of Mitchell. “He just pushed us to be great, pushed us to work hard every day and be the best players that we can be.”

NO POACHING ALLOWED. The Eagles were shot down in their attempt to interview Cowboys offensive coordinator Klayton Adams. Dallas coach Brian Schottenheimer explained how it went down.

“Klayton's the best,” he said. “I love Klayton. It was funny, because when Nick (Sirianni) called me - there's different ways you can do it - you can send in slips and different things like that. Nick, of course, called me. He said, 'I got a question to ask you. I want to send a letter in for Klayton.' I said, 'Uh, don't bother, buddy. I'm going to have to deny you on that one.'”

Sirianni tried to sway Schottenheimer y telling him it was a promotion, that Adams would be calling plays, something Schottenheimer handles in Dallas.

“Then, we started talking about our kids. He said, 'I would've done the same thing, but I had to ask.' Look, Klayton's a stud. His energy is amazing. Again, Nick wasn't wrong for trying."

