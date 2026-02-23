Names And Positions To Watch As Eagles Head To NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine kicks off this week from Indianapolis, and there are positions and players to watch for the Eagles. Here’s a closer look, with positions in order of importance, along with when each position is scheduled to work out on the NFL Network. Some players aren’t listed because they are considered top 15 picks, while others named here can be had outside the first round.

TIGHT END

It’s a toss-up with offensive line but going with this position as the top priority because the cupboard likely won’t include veterans Brent Celek, Grant Calcaterra, or Kylen Granson this season. So, they will probably want more than just holdovers E.J. Jenkins and Cam Latu, and Jaheim Bell.

Name to watch: Kenyon Sadiq. The Oregon product is expected to showcase his athletic ability in drills, but it’s hard to believe the Eagles would take him in the first round, since they have not taken a tight end in the first round since Keith Jackson in 1988. Now. There’s a chance they break that stigma after taking off-ball linebacker Jihaad Campbell last year, which was the first time they went that direction since Jerry Robinson in 1980, and, two years ago, cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, which was the first time they went corner since 2002 when they took Lito Sheppard.

If Sean Mannion wants a tight end, general manager Howie Roseman may give the new OC what he wants.

Others: Max Klare, Michael Trigg, Oscar Delp, Eli Stowers, Sam Roush, and Riley Nowakowski.

TV: Friday, 3 p.m.

OFFENSIVE LINE

New boss in Chris Kuper, new scheme with Mannion, new players to work into new system. This is the way the Eagles should go in the first round, especially when you factor in the age Lane Johnson (36 in May), the litany of injuries that have plagued Landon Dickerson, and the balky back that saw Cam Jurgens fly to South America for stem cell treatment.

Name to watch: Monroe Freeling. The Georgia product was in my most recent mock draft There’s a lot of possibilities in the first round, however.

Others: Blake Miller, Max Iheanachor, Kayden Proctor, Ola Iavone, Caleb Lomu, Gennings Dunker.

TV: Sunday, 1 p.m.

D-Line Is A Position To Watch At Combine For Eagles

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) rushes the line past Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Markel Bell (70) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

DEFENSIVE LINE

The Eagles will try to bring Jaelan Phillips back, but it won’t be easy with another team possibly willing to give him more than what they want to pay. That leaves them a little light in pass rushers. Even if Phillips returns, you can never have too many pass rushers.

Name to watch: Akheem Mesidore. The Miami product is a little on the older side at 25, but he is one of NFL Draft analysts Daniel Jeremiah’s favorite players in the draft.

Others: Malachi Lawrence, Keldric Faulk, Cashius Howell, T.J. Parker, LT Overton, Romello Height, Zion Young.

TV: Thursday, 3 p.m.

RECEIVER

This priority could rise if the Eagles know what they are going to do with A.J. Brown. As of now, this is down the list. This is a deep class of receivers that come in all shapes and sizes.

Name to watch: Malachi Fields. The 6-4, 225-pound Notre Dame standout is rising up draft boards after a strong Senior Bowl. He will be an interesting watch in Indy.

Others: Elijah Surratt, Omar Cooper, Chris Brazzell, Denzel Boston, Chris Bell, Ja’Kobi Lane, Tyren Montgomery.

TV: Saturday, 1 p.m.

CORNERBACK

The Eagles already have All-Pros Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, but finding another one to play on the outside, the slot, or both should not be discounted at some point in the draft. Maybe even in the first round, though that would be a surprise.

Name to watch: Avieon Terrell. Clemson’s 5-11, 180-pounder is one of the more popular Eagles pick in a lot of mock drafts. He can play both inside and outside, so that versatility could have him in the first-round mix.

Others: Brandon Cisse, Jermod McCoy, Colton Hood, Chris Johnson, Keionte Scott.

TV: Friday, 3 p.m.

